Mattel has its first Diwali Barbie doll, only 50 will be brought into Singapore

Mattel has launched a new Barbie doll just in time for Deepavali (also known as Diwali), which falls on Oct 31 in Singapore.

Called the Diwali Barbie Doll, she also happens to be Mattel's first doll inspired by the Festival of Lights.

"For the first time ever, we're proud to present a collaboratively created Diwali Barbie doll," the American toy company shared on its website.

The doll was created in partnership with Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, who is the founder of fashion brand House of Anita Dongre.

In an Instagram post on Oct 4, Anita shared her excitement about the launch.

"Designing the Barbie Diwali doll has truly been a fun and fulfilling experience for me and my team. We were so excited and honoured for this opportunity to represent contemporary Indian fashion on a global platform through Barbie, who is an aspirational fashion icon," wrote Anita.

"The design represents the empowered modern woman, who wears India on her sleeve with pride. I hope that this doll inspires and helps kids across the world to connect with their culture and heritage."

The doll's traditional Indian outfit, named the Moonlight Bloom set, comes with a choli top and lehenga (a type of skirt) that has prints of dahlias, jasmines and the Indian lotus, which represents strength and beauty.

To complete the look, the doll dons golden bangles and earrings.

The doll went on sale on Oct 3 exclusively to Barbie Signature members on Mattel’s official website for USD$40 (S$52).

According to American cable news network NewsNation, the doll sold out online in less than 24 hours.

Mattel did not share if more dolls will be available for purchase online in the near future.

Mattel Singapore's marketing lead also told The New Paper that only 50 Diwali Barbies will be brought into Singapore.

These will be priced at $109.90 each and are expected to arrive between late-October and early-November.

