We tried to maximise our huats like our favourite Hong Kong movies - here's how you can too

All's Well, Ends Well, God of Gamblers and I Love Hong Kong. What do these three movies have in common? Aside from being Hong Kong movies, these movies happen to be a staple at any Chinese New Year family gathering of mine.

And with any Chinese New Year movie, the theme of gaining more luck and prosperity in the new year seems to be a recurring one.

So, we did our research and gathered the most popular ways to increase our luck for the Year of the Snake, just like how the Hong Kong movies do it.

Early bird catches the worm

In the 2002 mahjong movie, Fat Choi Spirit, Andy Lau's character gains immense luck after his on-screen girlfriend Gigi Leung becomes the first person to stick in an incense stick at a temple during the new year. Lau eventually becomes a top-tier mahjong player after Leung passes him the blessings from the temple.

Just like in the movie, the rush of becoming the first one to stick in an incense at the Wong Hai Tin temple is a big deal. It is said that being the first few to offer the incense is a good omen and a prosperous start to the year.

If you want to avoid the midnight rush, visiting the temple within the first month of the lunar new year is also considered equally auspicious. You can also offer your wishes via a QR code at the temple and appear on an interacting LED screen that stretches from floor to ceiling to see your wish levitating up to the heavens.

Borrowing wealth with a tap of a button

Movies like 72 Tenants of Prosperity and I Love Hong Kong feature characters wishing to become more prosperous during the new year. And just like the movies, devotees head down to temples like Man Mo Temple at Sheung Wan and Tin Hau Temple at Yau Ma Tei on the 26th day of the first lunar month to gain some prosperity.

That day symbolises when Kwun Yum, the Goddess of Mercy, opens her treasury to allow devotees to 'borrow some luck' for the year ahead, in exchange devotees will receive a fortune token.

If you happen not to be near a Kwun Yum temple on that day, you can also 'borrow' the luck from Kwun Yum on the temple's website and choose to collect your fortune tokens from a temple of your choice during your next visit to Hong Kong.

Tossing wishes to the sky

Unlike traditional methods, this last luck-gaining activity requires a bit more action.

The Lam Tsuen Wishing Trees are a popular spot during the Chinese New Year festivities as it is believed that if you attach your wish to a mandarin orange and toss it up on the branch without it falling, your wish will be granted.

The trees are said to hold magic powers and this activity is a good way to experience the Tai Po area's heritage.

Experience Hong Kong just like the movies

Apart from its vibrant cityscape and delicious food, the next time you visit Hong Kong be sure to soak yourself in the festivities and try out these luck-gaining activities.

As Chinese New Year rolls around, be sure to visit these sites and ring in the Year of the Snake just like how locals and famous Hong Kong stars do.

