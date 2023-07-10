The Maxus MIFA 9 is a $282,999 full-size electric luxurious MPV

Maxus goes greener with its full-size electric Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV). The Maxus Maximum, Intelligent, Friendly and Artistic (MIFA) 9 which starts at S$282,999 is the first fully electric premium MPV to be launched here.

Those who know Maxus, might remember the G10 people carrier, which was their first attempt at building a passenger vehicle.

While it was intended to be more car-like the commercial vehicle underpinnings did little to hide its origins. With the brand's recent push to make their passenger cars more appealing, and also to embrace a future of electrification, the new MIFA 9 is a very different offering.

The large MPV's exterior styling shows promise, boasting bold-angular front and rear styling elements. As for side sheet metal, the design approach seems more restrained.

To give you a scale of the electric MIFA 9, it is almost 5.3 metres long, two metres wide and 1.84 metres tall. So it is moderately larger than the Toyota Vellfire in most of its dimensions, and it also has a 3200mm wheelbase, which is 200mm more than the Japanese offering.

Right-away, we can tell that there is an obvious jump in material quality within the interior. The digital dashboard is equipped with a seven-inch instrument display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, where the latter supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

If power for mobile devices is needed, there is a fair scatter of USB outlets throughout the cabin, and front occupants also have access to a wireless mobile device charger.

The middle row is equipped with a 220V socket, which is great if you need to keep your notebook juiced-up, though you may need a three-pin adapter.

Similar to most full-size luxury MPVs, the MIFA 9's middle-row seats are the best in the house. They are electrically adjustable, and come standard with heating, ventilation and massage functions.

The 90kWh battery provides a travel range of 435km, and can be topped up from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

A full charge from five per cent to 100 per cent, with an 11kWh Alternating Current (AC) charger takes 8.5 hours. The motor, which puts out 180kW and 350Nm gets the MIFA 9 to 100km/h in 9.2 seconds, and tops out at 180km/h.

"As the first fully electric premium MPV in the market, the Maxus MIFA 9 represents a significant leap forward for the Maxus brand and the electric vehicle industry as a whole," said Ms Dawn Pan, Chief Operating Officer of Multi-Franchise Operations at Cycle & Carriage.

"With its exceptional range, luxurious interior and advanced features, the MIFA 9 offers a new level of convenience, comfort and sustainability. We are confident that this groundbreaking vehicle will define the premium MPV segment in Singapore."

While the MIFA 9 is now officially available from today for consumer booking, we were told that a few fleet buys have already been inked.

We have also confirmed that there will be a more luxurious version of the MIFA 9 on its way, which sports a napa leather interior, and will be equipped with aeroplane-styled middle row seats with folding tables.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.