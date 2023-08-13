Maxus MIFA 9 makes sustainable transportation for large families easy and comfortable

Electric power and MPVs seem like such an ideal pairing it's a wonder they aren't a more common sight on our roads.

To start, the silent operation of an electric drivetrain means there's one less source of noise when you're on the road, a fact that I'm sure anyone that has had to transport more than three little rascals will appreciate.

Then there's also all that instantaneous torque from an electric motor, which will make pushing along the weight of all that added sheet metal that comes with the bodystyle, as well as any extra passengers, a breeze.

Going big

And, this MIFA 9 does have quite a bit of sheet metal to push along. At 5,270mm long and 2,000mm wide, it's longer and wider than the already sizeable Toyota Alphard Hybrid we drove in 2022.

Thankfully, the MIFA 9 does come with quite a capable motor to push this body along. There's a total of 241bhp on tap here alongside 350Nm of torque, which is enough to make the 2,410kg MIFA 9 feel sprightly.

More impressive still, is the fact that this motor is animated by a 90kWh battery pack. For comparison, that's close to the 93kWh of capacity offered by the Audi e-tron GT, or the 90.6kWh offered by the Mercedes-Benz EQE premium sedan.

And, with an energy consumption rate as tested of 4.3km/kWh, you should be able to hit close to 380km between charges. That's a little short of the 435km range Maxus states this car will give you, but with the ability to charge at speeds of up to 120kW, you should still be able to see to the family errands and school runs without spending too much time at the charging station.

Moving fast

Speaking of which, driving this supersized family hauler is fairly easy. You'll need to put in extra effort to keep track of the cars around you, as motorcyclists and other smaller vehicles could easily go unnoticed if they follow in your blind spots.

But otherwise, the slab-sidedness of the MIFA 9 makes it an easy vehicle to place on the road. And if you're in need of more assistance still, the car's 360-degree camera system automatically activates when you turn on the indicators, allowing you to easily check if there's enough clearance from those pesky kerbs - a handy touch whenever you need to squeeze all of the MIFA 9's 3,200mm wheelbase through a tight corner.

Living large

But the rear of this Maxus MIFA 9 is where you really want to be.

The 2-2-3 seating configuration here (as opposed to the 2-3-2 setup you find in most three-row cars) allows easy access to the rear-most seats. Divide the space available evenly between the second and third row, and those seated all the way at the back will still find space more than sufficient for longer drives, justifying the car's generous proportions.

A slightly raised floor at the rear of the car alongside massive windows also mean that passengers seated at the second and third rows will get a commanding view out onto the road. Having said this, those large windows also mean the air-conditioning system can struggle to keep the cabin sufficiently cool during the day.

Doing well

At $284,999, the MIFA 9 is a touch more expensive than non-hybrid variants of the Toyota Alphard, which are currently available via parallel importers from $262,416 (all prices as of Aug 8, 2023). For many, this price difference, and the fact that Maxus is a less established brand here in Singapore, will make it the less convincing option.

But for those that are willing to risk something different, the quiet drivetrain and easy drive of the MIFA 9 are winning traits that should find it plenty of its own fans here in Singapore.

What we like

Bold and strong exterior design

Good space and for all seven seated within, and good outward visibility for passengers

High cabin isolation

What we dislike

Too big to comfortably drive up a multi-storey

Cabin will get warm on sunny days

This article was first published in sgCarMart.