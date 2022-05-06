May 2022 COE results 1st bidding: Cat E sees further price drops, slight increases across some categories

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for May 2022, Cat A closed at $70,901, Cat B at $92,090, Cat C at $50,890, Cat D at $9,489 and Cat E at $91,112.
Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for May 2022:
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|
$70,901
|
$68,699
|
+ $2,202
|$67,586 (May)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|
$92,090
|
$90,002
|
+ $2,088
|$93,644 (May)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|
$50,890
|
$52,002
|
- $1,112
|$49,633 (May)
|D – Motorcycle
|
$9,489
|
$9,801
|
- $312
|$10,468 (May)
|E – Open
|
$91,112
|
$95,801
|
- $4,689
|-
This article was first published in Motorist.