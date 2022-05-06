May 2022 COE results 1st bidding: Cat E sees further price drops, slight increases across some categories

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for May 2022, Cat A closed at $70,901, Cat B at $92,090, Cat C at $50,890, Cat D at $9,489 and Cat E at $91,112.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 804 bids and saw a $2,202 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $70,901.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 699 bids and increased by $2,088. It closed at $92,090

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 184 bids and decreased by $1,112. It closed at $50,890.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 773 bids in total and saw a $312 decrease. It closed today at $9,489.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 283 bids and saw a decrease of $4,689. It closed at $91,112.

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for May 2022:

A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $70,901 $68,699

+ $2,202 $67,586 (May) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $92,090 $90,002 + $2,088 $93,644 (May) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $50,890 $52,002 - $1,112 $49,633 (May) D – Motorcycle $9,489 $9,801 - $312 $10,468 (May) E – Open $91,112 $95,801 - $4,689 -

This article was first published in Motorist.