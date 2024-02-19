'May seem like a cool idea': Homeowner shares renovation regrets to avoid in the kitchen

Renovating your house is part and parcel of creating that dream home of yours.

Unfortunately, things don't always go to plan and there are bound to be mistakes or dissatisfaction.

TikTok user Lightindwelling did some work on their kitchen and on Feb 14, the homeowner took to TikTok to share some regrets about these renovation works.

Indulging in a cup washer, fitting next to the kitchen sink, initially felt like a "cool idea".

The high pressure water jet would quickly clean the cups at home. So there's no denying its practical use in the kitchen. Plus, the device's sleek nature is a bonus.

However, Lightindwelling soon found out that owning a cup washer brings with it some issues.

"Look at how much grime and dirt it accumulates," the user said, showing the cup washer with what seems like a layer of accumulated grime on the surface.

Furthermore, the device was not tilted during installation, which resulted in water being trapped upon washing, according to the user.

Staying on subject of the kitchen sink, another important component a homeowner would not want to mess up is the kitchen tap.

"Our tap radius is too wide, causing spillage during washing," Lightindwelling explained.

In order to keep water projection in the middle of the sink, they'd have to tilt the tap to the side.

Lightindwelling also suggested it might be best to install taps within a kitchen sink.

Currently, their tap is fitted in a manner that invites drip and spillage on the kitchen counter, causing issues of mould over time.

Another painful renovation regret is the $2,000 fitted glass kitchen door.

"It's so hard to open with that handle round," the user admitted.

On top of that, it seems like the soft closing mechanism on the door isn't functional.

Lightindwelling opted for some carpentry work in their kitchen.

However, they forgot to ensure "sufficient" floor gap for their robot vacuum to operate in said area.

It ends up defeating the purpose of owning the device as the homeowners would have to do the cleaning there by themselves.

