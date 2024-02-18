Maybach launches new eyewear collection

Maybach has launched a new eyewear collection.

Available either as prescription glasses or sunglasses, each item in the eyewear collection is handcrafted with the utmost care using selected, high-quality materials including natural horn, fine woods, leather, titanium, or 18-carat gold, while utilising high-quality Zeiss lenses.

Each piece from the collection features the Maybach double M logo and is said to meet its standards for quality, luxury and individuality.

Models from the lineup include the Alternative II, which takes on a 1940s style with natural horn crafted onto a classic front and shapely temples.

This piece also gets titanium end-pieces, said to be inspired by the detailing on the dashboard and door trims of Maybach's automobiles.

The Artist II, meanwhile, is said to merge timeless elegance and precision handcrafting with its classic rimless optical frame and an extended range of exciting temple colours and display an elegant Maybach logo.

This piece also has a plated titanium bridge and end-pieces created in exquisite woods.

Those who prefer a navigator style piece can also opt for the President I, which comes with a Double M screw design for its top bar, alongside custom lenses complete with a lasered Maybach logo, as well as handcrafted wood temples in Maybach colourways.

More information on the lineup is available via the Maybach Eyewear website here, and the new line is available to purchase from Maybach's online store here, as well as from Maybach boutiques, exclusive Maybach partner shops and authorised optical retailers worldwide.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.