Mazda 6 Sedan 2.0 comes packed with updates for a more premium ride

It's always wise not to mess with a successful formula, and Mazda certainly knows that saying very well. The car you see here isn't the third-generation Mazda 6 Sedan's first refresh.

Since 2013, it is already on the third facelift, with several equipment updates in between.

In all honesty, it really doesn't matter because after 10 years, the car now comes with another host of updates that make it more competitive and more premium in its segment.

You get new goodies

For instance, the Mazda 6 Sedan gets a new list of standard equipment that includes a wireless charging pad, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 360-view camera.

While there's a good chance many of you will think that these upgrades are far too minor to be making a fuss, living with the car will have you think otherwise, considering how much of these features you will genuinely utilise on a daily basis.

And it's exactly standard features like these that the Mazda 6 deserves to be on the To-Buy list of family sedans buyers have been considering.

Combine all of that with the excellent fit and finish as well as premium touches around the cabin, and the Mazda will hold its own even to more premium models like the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Looking stylish and spacious

Looks wise, there's very little to complain about. It's remarkably stylish, yet familiarly fresh, more so in the brand's signature Soul Red.

But it has to be the grille that takes the icing on the cake here. Thanks to it being rightly-sized, sporty yet premium, the front fascia of the Mazda 6 is immediately captivating, elevating the sedan above the rest of the pack in its class.

The same can be said for the cabin, too. Other than the premium feel, the 6 will swallow three adult occupants at the back with no problems whatsoever.

And with a boot space of 500 litres, it'll swallow plenty of items you need to haul around for your family day out.

Comfortable companion

This is probably why I reckon very few people will complain about the Mazda 6 Sedan in general, even if the car is fitted with a smaller 2.0-litre engine that is capable of sending 162bhp and 213Nm of torque to the front wheels.

Yes, the figures are humble, but the car doesn't sound all that bad when you extend the throttle, and it's never to the point of being a slouch.

Overtaking manoeuvres can still be done easily, with gear changes executed smoothly and accurately.

But truth be told, you'll probably be enjoying the cabin so much that you won't be man-handling it all the time.

Instead, like myself, there's a good chance you'll just be cruising around stress-free and in a relaxing manner, which is where the Mazda aces anyway.

Driven thus, the car is undoubtedly a comfortable companion that will bring your family from place to place in a safe and peaceful manner.

Paving the way

What may not be as peaceful for the Mazda 6 is the fact that it faces a very stiff competitor, and that's the Toyota Camry. Yes, the Honda Accord remains to be a very capable car, too, but its popularity is dulled by the vast number of Camrys on our roads.

That said, the Mazda 6 Sedan enjoys a rather loyal customer base and has the ability to lure new customers who refuse to settle for a Camry and Accord or be seen driving an Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

And I have a strong feeling Mazda already knows that, which is why the Japanese marque refused to mess with its successful formula of a car - all 10 years of it.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.