The Mazda CX-50 wants to take you outdoors

It seems like Mazda is keenly eyeing the great outdoors with its latest SUV, the CX-50.

Launched at a virtual world premiere, the CX-50 is described as the vehicle that will allow Mazda drivers to venture further outdoors.

Mazda claims that all its key brand attributes, which include superior driving dynamics and beautiful design, are retained.

Power and ability for tricky terrain

High-strength roof rails will allow you to bring any gear you need when going off-road. PHOTO: Mazda

For off-roading ability, the CX-50 has Mazda’s latest i-Activ All-Wheel Drive, equipped as standard for all variants of the CX-50.

Mazda Intelligent Drive Select meanwhile, allows drivers to choose between various drive modes. This will help the SUV tackle a variety of conditions, whether it be on-road towing or off-roading through the brush.

The Mazda CX-50 will be available with two engine options at launch. The first is the Skyactiv-G 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, while the second is the Skyactiv-G 2.5-litre turbocharged engine.

Both engines are paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Mazda states that electrified powertrains are planned for the SUV, although they won’t arrive for a few years.

On the outside, the CX-50 is identifiably a Mazda, thanks to its sleek, long silhouette and wide stance.

The SUV also gets high strength roof rails and reinforced b-pillars and door jambs to allow equipment to be stored on its roof.

An interior inspired by outdoor gear

PHOTO: Mazda

Both the vehicle’s height and length are claimed by Mazda to be ideal for easily loading and securing common outdoor equipment.

The SUV also gets a cabin said to be inspired by outdoor gear. A panoramic moonroof will bring occupants closer to nature. Zircon Sand exterior paint and a terracotta interior colour are being offered for the car, a first from Mazda.

The Mazda CX-50 will be built at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama. Production is slated to begin in January 2022.

This article was first published in Torque.