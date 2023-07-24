Mazda CX-60 arrives in Singapore. Is it poised to take on BMW?

We all know that Mazda has been on a quest to produce more luxurious cars. At today's CX-60 reveal at Vivo City, there is clear evidence that the SUV's engine, like the Japanese manufacturer's sights, is pointed in the direction. Their new luxury SUV is slightly shorter than the CX-8 but has a longer wheelbase, and is priced at $278,888 inclusive of COE (based on the bid price of July 19, 2023).

The new CX-60 luxury SUV is designed in Mazda's KODO philosophy, and which embodies the essence of being 'Crafted in Japan'. It sports a new higher aspect front grille, with signature wings which form the indicators, and is paired-off with vertically-stacked headlight design. The SUV sits on 20-inch silver metallic aluminium alloys, and is available in eight colours, including a new Rhodium White signature body colour.

On the inside, you can expect to be cocooned by familiar cushioned leather upholstery. Mazda's obsessed engineers have also ensured that the driving position is natural and ergonomically excellent, and have ensured that the driver's seat height can be adjusted without changes in occupant posture.

On the middle of the dashboard, a wide 12.3-inch TFT colour infotainment display, fronts a 12-speaker premium Bose audio system, that includes a woofer in a ten-litre bass enclosure. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android auto are standard equipment, and so is a wireless mobile device charger.

The important bit here is that the CX-60 is built upon the brand's Large Product Group Skyactiv architecture. This means that the new SUV has its engine arranged in a longitudinal format, like in the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Maserati Grecale.

David Chung, Senior Marketing Manager for Mazda Singapore, has confirmed there will be only one engine option; which is a 2.5-litre natural-breathing inline-four. This is the smallest available engine in the CX-60 range globally, and it puts out 191ps and 261Nm. This is mated to their new Skyactiv-Drive 8-speed automatic, which drives just the rear wheels.

Road manners are tops on the luxury SUV's priorities, therefore it is equipped with double-wishbones up-front, and Multi-link rear.

Driver aids include a 360-degree View Monitor with See-Through View, Front and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (the rear with Smart Brake Support), Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Smart Brake Support and Vehicle Exit Warning (BSM) among other features.

Chong Kah Wei, Managing Director of Mazda Singapore, said, "The Mazda CX-60 embodies our commitment to delivering an exceptional driving experience. With its responsive drivability, premium features, and human-centric design, it truly represents the pinnacle of Mazda's craftsmanship, ensuring that every journey is a seamless and enjoyable one for our discerning customers."

He also stated that depending on how well the CX-60 is received, Eurokars might consider introducing the longer version of the CX-60, which is the the CX-80 three-row SUV in Singapore. This is also based on the same Large Product Group Skyactiv architecture.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.