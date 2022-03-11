Mazda CX-60 crossover is brand's first PHEV

TOKYO - Mazda has revealed its all-new CX-60 crossover, which will be the brand’s first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). The car is also the first model to sit on Mazda’s new large car rear-wheel-drive platform, which will underpin the next generation Mazda 6.

The CX-60 will go on sale across Europe later this year, but as yet there is no news on the car’s availability for Singapore. Our best calculated guess though is that if it were to make it here, it would probably have a mid to late 2023 arrival, with a price point that will sit between the CX-5 and CX-8 SUVs, or around $200k or so at current COE levels.

The plug-in hybrid drivetrain that powers the CX-60 consists of a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that develops 192hp and 261Nm of torque, matched to an electric motor that produces 136hp and 250Nm of torque, and combined output is rated at 327hp and 500Nm of torque. This makes it Mazda’s most powerful production road car ever, with a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 5.8 seconds, and an electronically capped top speed of 200km/h.

Mazda claims that the CX-60 e-Skyactiv PHEV, as it would be called, will be able to travel up to 63km in pure electric mode, at speeds of up to 100km/h. The 17.8kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged from empty in about four hours using standard AC charging, while efficiency is rated at 1.5L/100km based on WLTP testing standards.

The CX-60 PHEV will use Mazda’s i-Activ four-wheel-drive system, which is able to electronically transfer torque to the axles as required. There will also be selectable drive modes, namely Normal, Sport, Off-Road, Towing and EV, the last of which will be specific to the PHEV model.

Further down the line, Mazda intends to introduce more engine options for the CX-60, including a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol that uses Mazda’s Skyactiv-X spark controlled compression ignition technology. It will also feature Mazda’s 48-volt mild hybrid system that is already seen on cars like the Mazda 3.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/カー フィーリング

The long bonnet design of the CX-60 is a result of the car’s longitudinal engine layout, and this allows the car to have a double wishbone suspension setup in front, and an independent multi link set up at the rear. The CX-60 also features the Kinematic Posture Control system from the MX-5 roadster, which uses braking to reduce body roll and offer sharper handling.

The front of the CX-60 is dominated by the distinctive Mazda grille, flanked by slim LED headlights that feature a thin lighting element which flows into the grille. At the back, the taillights feature a more ordinary look, with an L-shaped signature that tapers horizontally inwards.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/MazdaEurope

In terms of dimensions, the CX-60 measures in at 4,745mm long, 1,890mm wide, 1,680mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,870mm. This makes it 195mm longer and 50mm wider than the CX-5, with a wheelbase that’s longer by 170mm. Boot space is rated at 570 litres, expandable to 1,148 litres with the rear seats folded down.

The interior is headlined by a large 12.3-inch infotainment display, while a head-up display is also standard. Mazda has also served to make use of more premium materials for the cabin, and depending on trim level, the CX-60 will feature materials such as maple wood, Nappa leather and chrome in the interior.

The usual Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity is available on the CX-60, as well as dual-zone climate control with rear vents, and heated and ventilated seats, while a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system is available as an option.

The CX-60 also has what Mazda calls the Driver Personalisation System, which uses a camera to detect the driver’s height and eye position, and automatically adjust the seat, steering wheel and mirror positions to suit.

Driver assistance and safety features on the CX-60 include adaptive cruise control, automatic brake assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assist, and driver drowsiness detection.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/カー フィーリング

The CX-60 marks the start of a major product rejuvenation for the brand in the coming years, with Mazda planning to add a larger three-row CX-80 SUV to the lineup within the next couple of years. The introduction of its first PHEV also underlines Mazda’s electrified intentions, and the brand plans to launch a new Skyactiv Scalable EV architecture in 2025 that will underpin all future Mazda EVs from that point on.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.