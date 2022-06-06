Mazda factories to go carbon neutral by 2035

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced that it will commit to making its factories around the globe carbon neutral by 2035, supporting the goal of making the firm's entire supply chain carbon neutral by 2050.

Mazda's carbon neutral goal will be focused on three main areas. The first of which, will be in the form of energy conservation efforts during the vehicle manufacturing processes. Efforts here, the firm states, will include the development of low-temperature curing paints and improvement of energy conversion efficiency by optimising processing technology.

The firm will also make a shift towards the use of renewable energy. It will participate proactively in the efforts of the Carbon Neutral Electricity Promotion Subcommittee in the Chugoku region of Japan, which aims to expand the supply and demand of carbon neutral electricity throughout the region. Mazda are also considering various forms of decarbonisation, such as low/carbon-free power generation in its plants and procurement of electricity from renewable energy suppliers.

And finally, the firm will also be exploring the use of carbon-neutral fuels. Activities here include the use of carbon-neutral fuel for in-house transportation in co-operation Japan's Hiroshima Council for Automotive Industry-Academia-Government Collaboration, which is promoting the practical use of next-generation biofuels.