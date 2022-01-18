McDonald’s Prosperity Burger returns to roar in the Lunar New Year from Jan 20

McDonald's Singapore is serving up their Prosperity Burger once again! This time, to roar in the year of the Tiger as Singaporeans claw for one of their favourite seasonal burgers from the fast-food chain.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

Available from Jan 20, 2022, fans of the beloved burger can bite into a juicy beef or chicken burger patty dipped in rich black pepper sauce. The Prosperity Burger is available in single ($6.10) or double patty ($8.10).

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

What else is making a comeback? The Twister Fries. You can get them ala carte for $4.00 or upgrade your Extra Value Meal fries to Prosperity Twister Fries by topping up $0.80. Fans of the Peach McFizz can also expect to have the drink with their meal too.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

New this year, is the Strawberry Pie for $1.40. Pack it all in with the Prosperity Feast consisting of the Prosperity Burger, Twister Fries, Strawberry Pie, and Peach McFizz for $10.80.

That's not all, McDonald's Singapore has limited edition 2021 red packets to give away for free with every Prosperity Feast purchased, while stocks last.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.