McDonald's charges 30 cents for extra sauce in burgers, some diners not lovin' it

If you are a fan of saucy burgers, it seems dining at McDonald's will cost you extra.

Customers have recently noticed that the fast food chain has been charging an additional 30 cents for additional sauce on its burgers.

In a post on June 3, a Reddit user had asked when this charge was implemented.

"Sometimes the standard portion is too little...I was just surprised I now have to pay an extra 30 cents instead of it being free," the post said.

Multiple netizens who came across the post shared that they noticed the charge about a month ago, with some expressing disappointment about it.

One comment read: "I'd always add extra sauce for Double Fillet-o-fish or McSpicy. Looks like it's double quarter pounder for me from now onwards."

Another Reddit user called this situation "ridiculous", stating that staff would just need to give a small amount of extra sauce to justify the 30-cent charge.

"How would we know if they actually give extra sauce if we opted and paid for it? Since we don't know what's the base amount," the user added.

According to a statement by a McDonald's spokesperson provided to The Straits Times, the charge was implemented in April this year.

"Our burgers come with a standard build to ensure consistency and affordability across our menu," the spokesperson said.

"However, for customers who prefer saucier burgers, we're happy to accommodate extra sauce for a small charge."

In January 2025, McDonald's began charging extra for additional condiments such as curry and BBQ sauce, salad dressing and pancake syrup.

Curry, BBQ and Honey Mustard sauces only come free of charge with orders including McNuggets, with additional requests costing 50 cents per tub.

Salad dressing costs an additional 70 cents per packet, while pancake syrup and whipped butter cost 50 cents per tub.

McDonald's continues to provide ketchup and garlic chilli sauce at no charge "based on fixed allocation to a food order".

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com