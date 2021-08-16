McDonald's bids goodbye to Lotus Biscoff McFlurry, launches new brown sugar milk tea ice cream

PHOTO: Facebook/mcdsg

Yes, it's official. The Lotus Biscoff McFlurry is no longer available in stores. But as they say, it's out with the old and in with the new. 

McDonald's Singapore has launched a new soft serve flavour that might be right up your alley if you have a sweet tooth — brown sugar milk tea. 

You can get your brown sugar milk tea soft serve in a cone (from $1), drizzled with chocolatey hot fudge in a sundae (from $2), or topped with Oreo crumbs in a McFlurry (from $3). 

The brown sugar milk tea soft serve is now available at all McDonald's dessert kiosks. Click here to find one near you. 

