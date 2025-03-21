McDonald's collaborates with Minecraft movie to launch limited-edition blind box collectibles

If you're looking forward to the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, which will be in cinemas on April 3, McDonald's has something to add to the excitement.

The fast-food chain is releasing an exclusive lineup of six limited-edition blind box collectibles featuring McDonaldland characters inspired by Minecraft, shared a press release on Friday (March 21).

Those keen can get their hands on the collectibles starting from March 27 with every purchase of any McDonald's 12 Minecraft Movie Meal, which comes with a main item, Smoky BBQ McShaker Fries (large) and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (medium) each.

Besides classics like Double Cheeseburger and McSpicy, McDonald's has brought back the Creamy Mushroom Double Cheeseburger and added it to the 12 Minecraft Movie Meals list.

On top of that, there will be several new sweet treats to try.

For desserts, there's the Cotton Candy Cone, Cotton Candy Hot Fudge Sundae and Cotton Candy Oreo McFlurry.

Diners can quench their thirst with Tangerine Freeze.

Want to collect all six blind boxes? If you're a MyMcDonald's app member, you can redeem the Minecraft Collector Box with 2,500 MyM Rewards points. This is available from April 1, 11am, while stocks last.

Apart from blind boxes and Minecraft Movie Meals, there are also Minecraft Happy Meal toys featuring characters like Creeper, Steve and Brown Sheep.

Two designs will be released each week over five weeks. These can be collected from March 27 to April 30, while stocks last.

[[nid:713833]]

melissateo@asiaone.com