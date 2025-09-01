McDonald's launches new McCrispy Burger — and 36,000 are free

If you love McDonald's Chicken McCrispy, you're going to love this new menu item.

The fast food giant announced the launch of its new McCrispy Burger via a press release on Sept 1.

This burger features a batter-coated, whole-muscle chicken thigh patty, smoky sauce and lettuce sandwiched between potato buns.

To mark the launch, McDonald's will be giving away 36,000 McCrispy Burgers on Sept 4, from 2pm to 5pm.

This is limited to the first 250 redemptions per store on a first-come, first served basis, and also comes with a voucher for customers to get 20 per cent off their next McCrispy meal.

The McCrispy Burger (single or double) Extra Value Meal starts from $8.40.

Apart from the burger, the fast food chain will, from Sept 4 onwards, serve Crinkle Cut Fries ($4.15 or $1 with a meal upgrade) that will be infused with a savoury onion cheese flavour.

Diners can also quench their thirst with a Yuzu McFizz (from $3.65).

For a sweet treat, get the Banana Soft Serve (from $1.30) which is also available as a sundae topped with chocolate sauce or strawberry sauce, or as a McFlurry with Oreo bits.

The McCrispy Burger will be available during non-breakfast hours at all restaurants, drive-throughs and through McDelivery, as well as via delivery platforms like GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

On the other hand, the Crinkle Cut Fries and Yuzu McFizz will be available all day.

And from Sept 18 onwards, McDonald's will launch bite-sized donut pockets called McPops, which will be available in two flavours — Choco-Hazelnut or Fruit Berry Bursts.

Also being released on the same day is the Yuan Yang Latte (from $3), a silky-smooth blend of Arabica coffee and tea.

