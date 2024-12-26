Free Sanrio red packets and exclusives as McDonald's Prosperity Burger returns for 20th consecutive CNY

Bak kwa and pineapple tarts aren't the only Chinese New Year classics in Singapore.

For many of us, McDonald's seasonal Prosperity Burger coated with a savoury black pepper sauce and topped with crunchy onions has become just as much of a staple over the years.

If you've also been eagerly waiting for the iconic burger's return, you'll be happy to know that it is back for the 20th year today (Dec 26), alongside other festive favourites such as the Prosperity Twister Fries (from $4.85), Pineapple Pie ($1.80), and a new soft-serve flavour — Strawberry Cone (from $1.30).

Diners can choose from two options — the Prosperity Beef Burger or Prosperity Chicken Burger.

Both start from $8.60 for an Extra Value Meal.

There's also something new on the menu.

The Fortune Prosperity Beef or Chicken Burger — starting from $9.80 for an Extra Value Meal — is an upgraded version of the original complete with a cooked egg, which will be available from Jan 2.

Festive bundles and boxes including a combination of these seasonal menu items are also available from $28.80.

For Sanrio lovers (more specifically, fans of Cinnamoroll or My Melody), McDonald's will also be releasing a series of limited-edition merchandise featuring the two characters, starting with red packets for the Chinese New Year period.

From Jan 2 onwards starting at 11am, diners can get one free pack of six red packets featuring Cinnamoroll, My Melody, or both with every Prosperity Feast Meal purchase.

And from Jan 16, 11am onwards, redeem a pack of Cinnamoroll and My Melody Snap Cards with the purchase of any meal, except for Happy Meals.

More merchandise releases will be announced on the fast-food chain's social media channels.

Redemption is subject to availability and while stocks last only.

