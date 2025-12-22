McDonald's launches Prosperity Special Meal with new garlic pepper chicken McNuggets, mandarin orange soft serve

It has become a tradition for some to enjoy a McDonald's Prosperity Special Meal every Lunar New Year.

On Dec 22, the fast food chain introduced two new sidekicks to its Prosperity Burger: Garlic Pepper Chicken (six pieces from $6.70) McNuggets, and Mandarin Orange Soft Serve (from $1.30).

Ahead of the launch, we tried the Garlic Pepper Chicken McNuggets, which feature McDonald's iconic nuggets coated with black pepper specks.

The garlic flavour was subtle at first, and became more intense as we chewed.

Apart from the new menu items, McDonald's brought back the beloved Prosperity Chicken Burger and Prosperity Beef Burger (from $8.95 for an Extra Value Meal, $11.75 for a double patty Extra Value Meal).

For an extra layer of flavour, opt for the Fortune Prosperity Beef Burger or Fortune Prosperity Chicken Burger, which comes with an egg (from $10.25 for an Extra Value Meal).

Of course, a Prosperity Special Meal isn't complete without Twister Fries.

You can also end your meal on a sweet note with the Peach McFizz (from $3.65) and Hershey's Soft Serve (from $1.70).

These items will be available on:

Dec 29: Prosperity Beef and Chicken Burgers (single and double patty), Twister Fries, and Peach McFizz

Jan 2, 2026: Garlic Pepper Chicken McNuggets and Hershey's Soft Serve

Jan 22, 2026: Fortune Prosperity Beef and Chicken Burgers

Jan 29, 2026: Mandarin Orange Soft Serve

They can be purchased during non-breakfast hours at all restaurants islandwide, drive-thrus, as well as via McDelivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Buy a meal, support a cause

This year, customers who purchase a Prosperity Special Meal can also help a good cause.

10 cents from each meal will go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Singapore, an independent charity that supports families with sick children.

Since 2018, customers can either donate $2, $5, $10, or round up their bill to the nearest dollar when placing their order at the self-ordering kiosks in the restaurants.

With every Happy Meal purchased, 10 cents go directly to RMHC too.

