McDonald's rolls out Chick 'N' Cheese burger, Pizza McShaker fries & 'Har Cheong' drumlets

McDonald’s is definitely stepping up their game. With the BTS Meal on its way, the fast-food chain is starting the momentum with new items added to its menu.

Exclusively found in Singapore, McDonald’s introduces its first duo-patty burger with crispy chicken and mozzarella patties, matched perfectly with sweet tomato chilli jam – Chick ‘N’ Cheese (S$6.40).

Those who are seeking to experience that stringy cheese pull goodness might just find it through this burger.

This brand new delectable concoction by the restaurant is also accompanied by Pizza McShaker Fries ($3.50) that is mixed with oregano, basil, vegetable and tomato goodness, and the returning, Ha! Chicken Drumlets! ($2.40).

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

The latter features a crispy prawn paste coating with a touch of caramelised mild chicken flavour.

In addition to these new items, customers may also enjoy levelling up with McDonald’s Happy Sharing Box D that consists of everyone’s favourite Chicken McNuggets together with Ha! Chicken Drumlets!

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

These new items will be available by April 29, 2021 and can be purchased in your nearest McDonald’s restaurant or order via McDelivery, Grabfood and FoodPanda, while stocks last.

Additionally, from April 29 to June 9, the classic Sausage McMuffin with Egg will be joining the line-up of Breakfast McSaver Meals.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

From just $4.50, customers may choose between Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin, Chicken Muffin and now Sausage McMuffin with Egg with the side of Hash Brown and a hot McCafe Premium Roast Coffee or Tea.

Furthermore, if you’re looking to win $200 worth of McDonald’s vouchers, get creative by showcasing your talent through a TikTok video.

Just simply duet McDonald’s via a TikTok Hashtag Challenge (#LevelUpwithMCD) or show how you Level Up the TikTok video by rapping, singing or dancing along with it. The five best entries will stand a chance to win the vouchers.

If TikTok is not your cup of tea, Instagram has got your back. Just snap a selfie with the Pizza McShaker Fries and tag McDonald’s account with the hashtag #LevelUpwithMcD to stand a chance to take your photos from basic to levelled-up with local photographer Arian Teo.

For more information about the new items in the menu and the challenges, visit McDonald's Singapore's Instagram Page.

