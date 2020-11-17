McDonald's Samurai (beef) & Ninja (chicken) burgers are back with seaweed shaker fries

2020 will soon be over, and to celebrate the coming end of the year, McDonald’s will be bringing back a number of beloved menu items, including the Samurai Beef Burger, the Ninja Chicken Burger, and the Seaweed Shaker Fries.

Whether you are a fan of samurai or ninjas, or just chicken or beef, McDonald’s has the burger just for you.

With its juicy quarter-pounder beef patty dipped in their lip-smacking signature teriyaki sauce, topped with creamy mayo and crunchy crisp lettuce, the Samurai Beef Burger (From $6.20) is one not to be missed.

Or you could go for the Ninja Chicken Burger (From $6.20) with its crispy chicken thigh glazed with sweet nanban sauce, and topped with shredded white cabbages, crunchy cucumbers, and delicious tartar sauce, all packed in between fluffy charcoal buns.

Fans of the Seaweed Shaker Fries also have cause for celebration as it will finally be returning once again to McDonald’s stores around Singapore.

Simply top up $0.70 to upsize your meal and enjoy the Seaweed Shaker Fries.

After a good hearty meal, there is perhaps no better way to end it than with a creamy soft-serve flavoured with the aromatic blend of coffee and milk tea or as Singaporeans like to call it, the ‘yuan-yang’ flavour.

Customers can choose to purchase it in three different ways, a normal Coffee Milk Tea Cone ($1), a Coffee Milk Tea Twist Cone ($1), and a Coffee Milk Tea ChocoCone ($1.20).

PHOTO: McDonald's

You can also choose to purchase it as a Sundae ($2) topped with chocolate fudge, or as a McFlurry ($3) filled with crunchy Oreo cookie crumbs.

With November being the school holidays, families can also take this time to enjoy delicious breakfasts at great value with McDonald’s new ‘2x Value Meal’ which features McDonald’s Breakfast Deluxe Extra Value Meal, and Sausage McMuffin with Egg Extra Value Meal, from just $13.

Left to right: McDonald’s ‘2x Value Meal’ and McDonald’s Family Meal. PHOTO: McDonald's

Or you can go for the McDonald’s Family Meal which features three combos in one. This includes the McDonald’s Breakfast Deluxe Extra Value Meal, the Sausage McMuffin with Egg Extra Value Meal, and Hotcakes Happy Meal, available from $17.70.

All of the promotions and menu items listed above will be available from Nov 19, while stocks last.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.