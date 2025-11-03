McDonald's Singapore launching Thai-inspired menu items, featuring Tom Yum Burger

Hankering for Thai flavours but can't fly to Thailand to satisfy them? You now can with McDonald's Singapore.

The fast food chain wants diners to sabai sabai (relax) and enjoy its new Thai-inspired line-up, shared a press release on Monday (Nov 3).

The highlight is the Tom Yum Burger (from $8.95), which features a zesty tom yum mayo sauce.

There are two patty options to choose from — crispy prawn or spicy chicken thigh.

The Tom Yum Burgers will be available from Nov 6 onwards during non-breakfast hours at all restaurants islandwide, Drive-Thrus, and via McDelivery, GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

Apart from the burgers, McDonald's has launched the all-new Fish Nuggets (from $8.70 for six pieces with Extra Value Meal), made from 100 per cent Alaskan pollock.

The Fish Nuggets are already available in-stores during non-breakfast hours at all restaurants islandwide, Drive-Thrus and via McDelivery, GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

If you love the Tom Yum Mayo sauce, you'll be happy to know it's available in tub form too (available with every nuggets meal or 50 cents per tub) and it makes a great dipping sauce for the Fish Nuggets.

To wash it all down, order the Thai Milk Tea Frappe ($5.90), which offers Thai flavours tailored to local tastes.

Other sweet treats are the KitKat Milo McFlurry ($3.80) and McCafe Affogato ($3).

The KitKat Milo McFlurry and Thai Milk Tea Frappe will be on sale from Nov 6.

The former will be available all day at Dessert Kiosks and all restaurants, and the latter available all day at all restaurants islandwide, Drive Thrus, and via McDelivery, GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

The McCafe Affogato, which is already available, can be purchased all day at Drive-Thrus and participating restaurants islandwide.

Win free burgers with Ronald McDonald

If you've been to McDonald's outlets in Thailand, you've probably come across their iconic Ronald McDonald statue, whose hands are in a Wai (traditional Thai gesture).

The statue has been brought all the way from Thailand to Singapore and will be making stops at selected McDonald's restaurants from Nov 8 to 16.

If you find him, snap a wefie and post the picture on your Instagram feed or story while tagging @mcdsg, you stand a chance to win five Tom Yum Chicken Burger Meals.

This is limited to the first 25 entries per restaurant, so start hunting!

[[nid:722834]]

melissateo@asiaone.com