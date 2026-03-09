McDonald's at Tampines Mall closes after 30 years, customers and staff bid fond farewell

Goodbyes are often bittersweet — and so was this farewell for the McDonald's outlet in Tampines Mall, which shuttered on Sunday (March 8) after 30 years of operations.

Before it closed for good, the fast food restaurant held one last meet-up for its long-time customers and staff that evening.

In a post on Facebook group Can Eat! SG, a regular customer who attended the outlet’s farewell party wrote: "Very emotional to witness the closing of McDonald's in Tampines Mall after 30 years.

"It's the most familiar place to greet you before entering the mall from the MRT station."

The post included photos and videos of the event, one of which showed two women who have been working at the outlet since it first opened in the mall three decades ago.

Also in attendance were some of the most loyal customers of the outlet, according to the post.

"Glad that they had this proper farewell party where all customers can participate and get closure," the post said.

Another customer who attended the event posted a photo of an appreciation wall at the eatery, which read: "30 years of serving you. Grateful always".

The wall was covered in colourful notes that were filled with words of gratitude and well-wishes from customers and staff alike.

At the farewell party, attendees enjoyed various games and activities, took pictures at the photo booth, and also got to meet and greet the iconic McDonaldland crew.

On March 6, McDonald's invited customers to a farewell party at the outlet.

"Dear Easties, it feels like we grew up together, right here," said the fast food chain in a social media post.

"After school study sessions, post-work catch-ups, late-night hangouts... We'll always remember this go-to meeting spot!"

The closure of McDonald’s Tampines Mall was first announced on Feb 27. It is among a string of exits by long-time tenants of the mall, including Long John Silver's and Isetan.

Although this outlet is now closed, easties can still head to McDonald's Tampines (near CPF Building), McDonald's Tampines Kiosk (Tampines Interchange) as well as the McDonald's outlet at Our Tampines Hub.

AsiaOne has contacted McDonald's for more information.

[[nid:730510]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com