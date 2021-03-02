McGriddles is back: Get free stickers and enjoy $3 McGriddles with Egg

It is time to mark your calendars because McDonald's will be bringing back one of their top tier menu items for a limited time only — the legendary McGriddles.

From March 4 onwards, the McGriddles will be available all day so you can satisfy your cravings anytime, anywhere.

McDonald's will also be bringing back their popular Chocolate Pie and KitKat McFlurry for those of you with a sweet tooth.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

You can also proudly show off your love for the McGriddles with free exclusive stickers that come with every purchase of the McGriddles Feast (Sausage McGriddles with Egg, a Chocolate Pie, medium french fries and a medium Coke), priced from $7.50.

PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore

Additionally, with the My McDonald's app, you can enjoy McGriddles with Egg (U.P. $5.40) at just $3 all day on March 8.

Deal ends: The $3 promotion ends on March 8. The stickers are available while stocks last.

