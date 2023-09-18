McLaren 750S unveiled in Singapore

McLaren's latest supercar, the 750S, was unveiled in Singapore ahead of the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix. The car is slated to officially arrive here in the first quarter of next year, according to authorised dealer for McLaren in Singapore, Eurokars Supersports.

Prices start at S$1,398,000 without COE for the 750S Coupe, and S$1,548,000 without COE for the 750S Spider. Despite that, Eurokars says that there have already been 15 'expressions of interest' for the car here, without elaborating further.

The 750S was announced earlier this year, and is an evolution of the 720S, with some 30 per cent of the components being changed or upgraded, and is now the lightest and most powerful series production in the British sports car maker's lineup.

The name alludes to the car's power output in PS, and translated to horsepower, the 750S' 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 produces 740hp, as well as producing 800Nm of torque.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed sequential gearbox, and 0-100km/h comes up in 2.8 seconds, with top speed rated at 332km/h, both figures applying to the Coupe and Spider.

Aside from the increase in power over the 720S, the 750S is also lighter by some 30kg, weighing in at a scant 1,277kg. This translates into a power-to-weight ratio of 587PS-per-tonne for the Coupe, which McLaren claims is the best in class.

Part of that is down to the lightweight carbon fibre monocoque, but weight has also been shaved off via the carbon fibre-shelled racing seats, as well as new wheels which McLaren says are the lightest ever that they have fitted to a series production model.

In addition, a special carbon fibre upper structure and composite retractable hard top means that the Spider is just 49kg heavier than the Coupe.

Other major performance updates include the latest version of McLaren's linked-hydraulic suspension, dubbed PCC III, and features bespoke accumulator tuning, new lightweight springs and dampers and revised geometry.

The steering and brakes have also been upgraded, and there is also a new vehicle-lift system that can raise or lower the front of the car in just four seconds.

Externally, there are aerodynamic revisions like the extended front splitter, narrower eye-socket intakes, new rear wheel arch vents, lengthened carbon fibre active rear wing and new front and rear bumpers. The centre-exit exhaust is also inspired by the McLaren P1, and is said to deliver a more distinctive sound.

The interior of the 750S has also been redesigned, and now features a driver-centric, column-mounted instrument display flanked by rocker switches that control Active Dynamic settings. This allows the driver to driver to toggle and switch the car's suspension settings and powertrain modes without taking their hands off the steering wheel.

There is also a new McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) feature, which allows the driver to store a favourite combination of aero, handling, powertrain and transmission settings, and access them easily with just a push of a button.

As usual, the 750S is highly customisable through the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) programme, and available options include Nappa leather or Alcantara interior trim materials, as well as super-lightweight carbon fibre racing seats and a new Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.