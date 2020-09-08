McLaren 765LT now available in Singapore

McLaren Singapore has unveiled the new 765LT, its most extreme Longtail model to date.

Based on the 720S , the 765LT is a track-focussed model offering even greater performance with its lighter weight and even more powerful drivetrain.

Styling cues

PHOTO: Torque

The McLaren 765LT is designed to fulfil its primary purpose as a track machine. Unique features include a new front bumper, front splitter, front floor, side skirts, rear bumper and rear diffuser.

Compared to the 720S, the 765LT sits 5mm closer to the ground and its nose is 48mm longer, too.

The upturned aero blades, located between the inner surface of the vertical blades and the front bumper, act as dive planes. They are purposefully styled to resemble the McLaren logo, which is a nice touch.

At the rear, the wing’s area has been increased by 20 percent to provide even more downforce. The middle part is “cut” not just for aesthetics, but to prevent heat/flame damage from the quad exhaust pipes.

Weight-loss programme

PHOTO: Torque

The McLaren 765LT weighs 80kg less than the 720S model it is based upon.

To accomplish this, engineers utilised components such as bespoke carbon fibre Longtail body panels, Formula 1-grade transmission materials and a titanium exhaust system.

New 10-spoke forged alloy wheels were also created for the McLaren 765LT. Air-conditioning and audio systems are not standard, though they can be specified at no additional cost.

Even the C-pillars and windscreen are made from polycarbonate instead of glass. As such, there is no demisting function for the latter.

Heightened performance

The McLaren 765LT’s turbocharged 4-litre V8 produces 765hp and 800Nm, or 45hp and 30Nm more than the 720S.

To enable the increased output, the 765LT’s engine received parts such as LT-specific forged aluminium pistons and carbon-coated followers in the valve train.

There’s an additional fuel pump and revised oil pump for optimised flows. A recalibrated engine management system controls the increased power and torque, which are “tuned for maximum driver engagement.”

The McLaren 765LT finished the benchmark zero to 100km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds (0.1 of a second quicker than the 720S).

It also goes from zero to 200km/h in 7.2 seconds, an eye-opening 0.6 of a second quicker than its 720S sibling.

Price and availability

The McLaren 765LT is available at McLaren Singapore and prices start at $1.6 million excluding COE.

This article was first published in Torque.