The McLaren GTS is Woking's newest grand tourer

There’s an old saying that goes "If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it". Clearly, the folks at McLaren have stayed true to the old adage when they revealed the replacement for the McLaren GT: The new McLaren GTS.

In the pursuit of creating performance road cars that deliver thrills and excitement, McLaren has stuck to its formula of creating luxury grand tourers and updated their twin-turbocharged V8 GT for the new age.

From the looks of things, the svelte and lithe lines of the McLaren GT have been carried over to the new GTS. Apart from new badging, reworked bumpers and enlarged intakes on the rear flanks, the GTS is nearly identical to that of the McLaren GT. Which isn’t a bad thing at all.

On the inside, the cabin is also similar to that of the previous car, albeit with new interior schemes and the option for buyers to choose from numerous animal hides or synthetic fabric upholstery.

Crucially, luggage space remains the same with 150-litres under the frunk and 420-litres under the rear glass canopy. At its core, the GTS is still a grand tourer with a grand total of 570-litres of baggage space.

It still uses McLaren’s carbon fibre monocoque (called the MonoCell II-T) and the same twin-turbo four-litre V8 (M840TE) engine. But power has been raised slightly so the new car produces 635 horsepower at 7,500rpm.

The GTS’ zero to 100km/h time remains the same at 3.2 seconds but the car now does zero to 200km/h in 8.9 seconds, quicker than the GT. Top speed also remains the same at 326km/h.

The car has also been lightened (slightly), tipping the scales at 1520kg and comes standard with carbon ceramic brakes.

McLaren has also tuned the steering system, adaptive suspension and damping control for better balance and agility — though not at the expense of comfort and ride quality. The nose lift system is also quicker than before, which should make carpark ingress and egress smoother.

Order books for the McLaren GTS are now open and customers should expect deliveries sometime in 2024.

ALSO READ: McLaren 750S 4.0 V8 Coupe: Good entry point if you're looking for a new ICE-powered, mid-engined rear-drive supercar

This article was first published in CarBuyer.