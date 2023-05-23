McLaren Singapore to mark brand's 60th anniversary with special gathering

McLaren Singapore has announced that it will be celebrating the marque’s 60th anniversary by hosting the largest gathering of McLarens in the country.

The special event will take place on May 26, 2023 at Gillman Barracks, and is set to feature over 40 models, ranging from the Ultimate Series to the latest High-Performance Hybrid supercar, the Artura. The cars will gather to form the number 60 there.

Founded by Bruce McLaren, a New Zealand-born racer and engineer, the racing team based in England remains one of the world’s most successful names in motorsport, as it is the only one with the ‘Triple Crown of Motorsport” under its belt. This means it has won the Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

ALSO READ: McLaren 720S review: A clinically precise supercar

This article was first published in Torque. Permission required for reproduction.