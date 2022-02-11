McLaren Singapore unveils limited-volume 765LT Spider

McLaren Singapore has recently unveiled a stunning and unique example of the limited-volume McLaren 765LT Spider this week.

The unique supercar features a wealth of exclusive personalisation options carried out by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the brand's in-house bespoke division.

The 765LT Spider is the latest in a line of 'Longtail' McLarens offerings. Lighter and with even higher levels of performance than the 'regular' LT variants, the British manufacturer promises that this new addition will raise the bar for driver engagement in the McLaren LT experience.

PHOTO: McLaren Singapore

The dramatic bodywork is finished in a "colour-shifting" MSO Bespoke Pacific Colourstream paintwork, which includes hues of blue, purple and orange. The front splitter, rear bumper and side skirts come standard in carbon fibre, with its mirror casings, air intakes and front fender louvres finished in visual gloss carbon fibre.

PHOTO: McLaren Singapore

The 765LT Spider in MSO Bespoke Pacific Colourstream showcases the artistic finesse and design subtlety that are possible with an MSO Bespoke order.

In bringing "the art of the possible" closer to customers in Singapore from ideation to realisation, McLaren Singapore will be launching the McLaren 720S Bespoke Collection which will offer the option of MSO Bespoke exterior paint for new orders of the award-winning McLaren 720S. With over 250 paint colours to choose from, MSO Bespoke equips owners with the ability to craft a truly unique car that they can call their own.

ALSO READ: McLaren 720S review: A clinically precise supercar

PHOTO: McLaren Singapore

Additionally, the Guaranteed Future Value Programme will now be made available for these new 720S orders. The Programme aims to safeguard the depreciation of the vehicle within a two-year timeframe, providing the customer with a guaranteed buy-back price without being subjected to market rates should they decide to upgrade to their next one.

PHOTO: McLaren Singapore

The car opened a new chapter in the "Longtail" story that began with the McLaren F1 GTR race car in the 1990s, and elevates to new levels the attributes that underpin every LT: Extreme design, driver engagement, track-focused dynamics, minimised weight, optimised aerodynamics and increased power.

The LT promise of being "limited to the few" is also fulfilled, with just 765 individually numbered cars available globally. Keen buyers will be disappointed however; each and every one of them has already been spoken for.

ALSO READ: 2020 McLaren GT - have your cake and eat it

This article was first published in Motorist.