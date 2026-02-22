McLaren unveils Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition

The British supercar marque has revealed a limited-edition version of the Artura Spider to celebrate McLaren Racing's 10th Formula 1 World Constructors' Championship.

McLaren has never needed much of an excuse to celebrate a Formula 1 milestone. But winning a historic 10th F1 World Constructors' Championship, at the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, calls for something exclusive and commemorative.

Limited to just 10 cars globally, this commemorative edition curated by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) serves as a rolling tribute to the milestone achieved by the marque's motorsport arm, McLaren Racing, in 2025 - the same season that saw Lando Norris clinch his maiden F1 World Drivers' Championship behind the wheel of the MCL39 racecar at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

However, none of the 10 units of Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition has been allocated to Singapore.

Visually, the supercar draws inspiration from the 2025 championship-winning car. It features a hand-drawn livery that blends MSO bespoke Myan Orange with Onyx Black, referencing McLaren's motorsport identity.

Providing further differentiation from the original Artura Spider are the "10" motifs, each encircled by ten symbolic stars. Finely-rendered outlines of every F1 title-winning McLaren are also subtly integrated onto the bodywork.

Complementing the dramatic paintwork is a suite of MSO-specified exterior enhancements. These include a Stealth Badge Pack, 10-spoke Super-Lightweight Dynamo Forged Alloy wheels finished in gloss black, and Myan Orange brake callipers bearing contrasting black McLaren logos.

Beneath the visual enhancements, the high-performance convertible retains the original Artura Spider's 690hp and top speed of 330km/h, but with a sports exhaust system.

Inside, the exclusivity continues with MSO bespoke touches. The seats feature unique "10" embroidered headrests in McLaren Orange, complemented with a Myan Orange painted 12-o'clock steering wheel marker. A custom casement plaque on the centre console also reinforces the car's rarity.

The cockpit is finished in Carbon Black Alcantara and Jet Black Nappa Leather, accented by vibrant McLaren Vision Orange piping.

To round up this exclusive ownership experience, the Extended Satin Carbon Fibre Sill Finishers will be hand-signed by McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Each of the 10 cars will also come fitted with a Custom Track Record Plaque in the luggage compartment, listing the wins, poles and fastest laps secured by McLaren in the 2025 season.

Owners will also receive a super-exclusive 2025 Formula 1 Constructors' Championship keepsake, reinforcing the Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition as both a supercar and a superb tribute to McLaren Racing's storied legacy.

This article was first published in Motorist.