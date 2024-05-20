McLaren unveils an e-bike range

McLaren has unveiled a new limited-edition four-bike range, displaying its extreme performance-focused design and technology in the electric two-wheeled world instead of the usual four.

The McLaren e-bikes are designed by the same team responsible for the designs of its iconic supercars such as the Artura hybrid supercar. These bikes embrace signature McLaren attributes such as carbon-fibre construction and next-generation electrification, delivering the authentic McLaren high-performance experience.

The four distinct models: Extreme 600, Extreme 250, Sport 600 and Sport 250, are all fitted with an innovative digital display with graphics mimicking those in McLaren's cars.

Telemetry information such as speed, battery life and range is shown on a full colour integrated LCD panel on the handlebars, ensuring maximum rider engagement and user-friendliness.

The flagship McLaren 600 version can be considered amongst some of the world's most powerful street-legal electric mountain bikes, delivering up to 852W and a top speed of 32km/h. There will be two electric mountain bike models, available in limited numbers: The 29-inch hardtail version and a full suspension 29-inch front wheel, 27.5-inch rear wheel version.

Overall, the four models complete the range, the Extreme 600W and Extreme 250W feature a wireless XX Eagle Transmission 12-speed drivetrain and the Sport 600W and Sport 250W feature a mechanical SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain.

Similar to McLaren cars, the choice of power modes can be selected via the digital display. The power modes range from Off which has no motor assist, Eco which conserves energy for long rider, Trail which is a set-it-and-forget-it balance, Sport which gives extra power output and Race for max power and max torque.

The Extreme is a full suspension electric mountain bike, designed for maximum off-road performance, control and comfort. All five power modes are as per the McLaren Sport. Both the Sport and Extreme models are both fitted with Pirelli tyres.

The 600W versions can only be purchased in the US.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.