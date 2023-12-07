MDAC: What we know so far about the Malaysia digital arrival card

Malaysia is at the forefront of enhancing its entry procedures by introducing a new digital initiative known as the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC).

This progressive system is set to redefine the way travellers navigate entry procedures into the country. The MDAC represents a significant step towards a more streamlined and efficient process for visitors.

In this article, Wego has covered everything you need to know about the MDAC for those who are planning to visit Malaysia.

MDAC news

As announced on the official website of Malaysia’s Immigration Department, the MDAC form has been effective since Dec 1, 2023. However, the government decided to give a grace period until Dec 31, 2023.

During this grace period, foreigners are allowed to complete the MDAC form at Malaysia’s international entry point. After the grace period has ended, the form should be completed at least three days before the arrival to the country.

Moreover, Singaporeans will be exempted from the MDAC requirement, recognising the regular border crossings made by certain individuals from Singapore into Malaysia on a daily basis. This exemption applies to all entry points throughout Malaysia.

What is MDAC?

Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) is a form that must be completed by travellers who want to visit Malaysia prior to their arrival. The MDAC aims to streamline entry processes, reduce immigration clearance times, and centralise essential information about tourists’ whereabouts in the country.

Commencing on Jan 1, 2024, the MDAC will be mandatory for pre-submission, aiming to improve overall administrative efficiency and enhance border security.

Travellers are required to complete the MDAC form at least three days before their arrival and must present the filled-out form along with their passport upon entry into the country.

MDAC exemption

Submission of the MDAC is not mandatory for all travellers entering Malaysia. The following categories are exempt from the MDAC requirement:

Those transiting/transferring through Singapore without seeking immigration clearance

Malaysia Permanent Resident

Malaysia Automated Clearance System (MACS) Holder

Malaysian Long-Term Pass holders

Nationals of Singapore

Diplomats and official passport holders

Brunei Common Certificate of Identification holders

Brunei Malaysia Frequent Traveller Program participants

Indonesian Cross Border Pass holders

Thailand Border Pass holders

How to apply for the MDAC?

To obtain your MDAC, follow the steps provided below:

Visit the MDAC website, and select the register button

Fill in your personal information, including your valid email address

Enter your travel information, which includes the dates of your arrival and departure, the mode of travel, and the last port of embarkation

Click on the submit button

After you submit your application, you can check your email box to receive your PIN. You can use the PIN to access your MDAC file through the Check Registration section on the MDAC website. You will be required to enter your PIN, passport number, and nationality.

MDAC Egate

Malaysia has implemented a modernised entry system called autogate or Egate. This automated system offers a convenient way to enter the country with reduced manual intervention.

The Egate system is currently available at two key locations: Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminals One and Two, as well as the Johor Bahru Checkpoint.

However, the Egate is not currently available for all travellers. Only the following categories of travellers are eligible for using the Egate:

Foreign business and social travellers from 10 countries, including Australia, Brunei, Germany, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the US, and the United Kingdom

Submitted Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) 3 days before arrival

Enrolled a biometric (fingerprint) at the counter

e-Passport holder

This article was first published in Wego.