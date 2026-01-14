Mediacorp holds wardrobe and props sale, open to public on Jan 15

Looking for something to add to your closet?

Tomorrow (Jan 15) is the last day you can catch the annual wardrobe and props sale held by local broadcaster Mediacorp.

The public sale, which started on Jan 14 from 11am to 3pm, will be held at the same time tomorrow at Mediacorp Theatre.

Items range from accessories and clothes worn by celebrities in their shows to props such as tableware and art pieces, with prices going as low as $1.

Do note that customers are required to bring their own bags, and only cashless payment through QR code is accepted.

Address: 1 Stars Avenue Singapore 138507

Nearest MRT station: One-north

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@poppifelli/video/7594390732547443988[/embed]

