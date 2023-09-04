Meet the all-electric Mini Cooper and Countryman

We first had a look at Mini's new models in a secret room in the BMW press office earlier this year, and we've already written about Mini's new and improved interior design and the various experience modes up on offer.

But today, Mini has officially revealed its latest electrified models. Everyone, meet the new Mini Cooper hatchback and Countryman SUV.

Like before, the fifth generation Mini Cooper is available with an all-electric drivetrain but the big news here is that the Countryman SUV has gone electric as well. Before we get ahead of ourselves, let's go over the styling of both cars because while a lot has changed, many things are still the same.

Mini Cooper

Starting off with the Cooper, which is now the model designation instead of a trim variant, it still bears an uncanny resemblance to the modern Minis we're all fond of and familiar with. The front fascia is still dominated by round headlamps (LED lamps and DRLs) and a smoother "grille" panel like in the most recent facelifted hatchback.

Round the back is where things take a turn. Gone are the oblong union jack taillights and in their place are triangular LED matrix tail lamps, connected by a continuous trim piece that spans the rear tailgate.

Dimensionally, the new Cooper is 30mm shorter but has a longer wheelbase, which allows for a roomier cabin - that accommodates four and has enough room for 200 litres of storage.

The new Cooper is also more simplified than the outgoing model with fewer details on the side scuttles and flush door handles. These exterior elements (or lack thereof) give the Cooper a drag coefficient of Cd 0.28. Keen eyed readers may note the lime green "S" badge on the grille and the absence of exhaust pipes. If you're thinking it's the electrified Cooper, you'd be right.

Details of the ICE-powered Mini Cooper haven't been announced yet, but we should expect to see several turbocharged petrol variants including a top-shelf JCW model that will feature some form of electrification. Currently, two electric Mini Cooper variants have been announced; the Cooper E and Cooper SE.

The Cooper E produces 184 horsepower and 290Nm of torque, completing the 0-100km/h sprint in 7.3 seconds. It has a maximum quoted range of 305km (WLTP) thanks to its 40.7kWh battery, which is capable of fast charging speeds of up to 75kW under DC charging.

The more powerful "SE" produces 218hp/330Nm and competes the century sprint in 6.7 seconds. However, it also comes with a bigger 54.2kWh battery that increases its range to 402km on the WLTP cycle. In this guise, the batteries can be topped up at a rate of 95kW under DC charging.

Mini Countryman

Where the Mini Cooper has remained largely similar, the Countryman has changed considerably. Especially so in terms of size.

The third generation Mini Countryman is 13cm longer and 6cm taller than the outgoing car, measuring in at 4,433mm long and 1,656mm high. The wheelbase has also expanded to 2692mm - identical to that of the current BMW X1 and iX1.

The Countryman hasn't just grown in size, however. Mini has shied away from the more rounded, classic Mini styling cues of the older Countrymans and opted for a more grown-up appearance that gives this new car even more road presence - less like a hatch on stilts, but more like an off-road ready sport utility vehicle.

The front fascia is still distinctly Mini-esque, but subtle changes have been made to the headlamps and bumper to give the Countryman a more imposing stance. Like the Cooper, the smooth featureless fenders and flush door handles effectively reduce the car's drag coefficient, which is an impressive Cd 0.26.

That being said, the Countryman isn't without its quirks. When viewed from the side, the blacked-out window pillars break up the two-tone paintwork to make the roofline appear like a surfboard, complete with a "fin" on the C-pillar.

On the inside, the Countryman's interior is wrapped in recycled polyester textiles and leather. The dashboard sees the same 240mm-diameter OLED panel that displays your driving information and infotainment functions, along with a multi-function steering wheel and a switch panel beneath the round infotainment screen.

Thanks to the car's increased width (1845mm), rear seat passengers are less prone to rubbing shoulders with each other and the boot is rated for 460 litres of storage - expandable to 1450 litres if you have no rear occupants.

Like the Cooper E and SE, Mini has announced two electric variants of the Countryman. Both with 64.7kWh of usable energy in the batteries - the same as the BMW iX1.

First up is the Countryman E, which has a front-mounted electric motor that churns out 204hp/250Nm. 0-100km/h takes 8.6 seconds and it'll go on to a top speed of 170km/h. However, it's the longest-range electric Mini that has been announced, capable of 462km on a single charge.

The more powerful all-wheel-drive Countryman SE ALL4 puts out 313hp/494Nm, allowing the car to get from 0-100km/h in just 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h. In this guise, the car has a maximum range of 433km, which falls within the quoted range figures of the iX1. In fact, the Countryman SE ALL4 shares many similarities with the electric iX1 xDrive30, boasting the same maximum charging rates of 130kW under DC fast charging.

It's not surprising that the Countryman SE and the iX1 share many similarities - they even share the same UKL platform. But what is surprising is that the are two electric Mini Countryman variants and only one for the iX1. Given the battery sizes and power figures, it's entirely possible that we'll see a less powerful (and more amenable) variant of the iX1 that shares the same FWD powertrain as the Mini Countryman E. Only time will tell.

At present, we have no word on when the new Mini Cooper (three-door, five-door and convertible) and the Mini Countryman will arrive in Singapore. But for now, these are your new Minis. What do you reckon internet?

This article was first published in CarBuyer.