Meet chef Clement Ronald Ng, the Singaporean 'floral chef' at Bangkok's the 51 tasty moments

It's not every day that you see a chef cooking with flowers. And we don't just mean the occasional orchid on top of your noodles. "Floral cuisine is not new. In China, they ate flowers more than 500 years ago," explains Singaporean-born Chef Clement Ronald Ng, who first experimented with "floral cooking" during his early days in the kitchen. "It's just troublesome and not commercial viable so people stopped doing that. Many places have flowers but it's just a salad, so I'm trying to introduce it again."

Clement's first restaurant was the now-defunct Eden Cafe along Club Street in Singapore. The humble eatery was a popular destination among the early adopters of healthy eating, boasting au naturel ingredients and things like rose-petal brownies and hibiscus cheese filo.

Clement later launched a second outlet, Eden Sanctuary, in 2008 at Rochester Park, but he's since sold both his restaurants and moved to Bangkok.

Staying true to traditional Thai recipes of old, Clement makes his “yam som-o” from scratch with pomelo, chilli, lemongrass, toasted coconut, and prawns dressed with tamarind sauce.

Photo: City Nomads

He cites his respect for King Bhumibhol Adulyadej, the ninth monarch of Thailand and the man responsible for the country's Royal Project Foundation, as his reason for migrating. "The project helped to develop the highlands of Northern Thailand, so hill tribe villages could get higher income and the country would get fresh vegetables and fruits." Then, there's also the fact that it's more reasonable to run a business offering healthy and affordable food in Thailand.