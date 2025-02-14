Meet Uncle Leslie: The 62-year-old who became an intern at a beauty brand

While retirement is approaching for many in their 60s, one individual is proving that learning has no age limit.

Leslie Mah, a former sales manager, first applied for an internship with Malaysian beauty start-up company, Dododots, in Jan 2024.

He first learned about the job opening when his daughter introduced it to him after seeing the company's recruitment advertisement on social media.

With over 40 years of experience, his resume stood out among the other 500 applicants.

Speaking with AsiaOne, Mah, 62, said he was initially uncertain about the job but decided to take a leap thanks to support from his family members.

"It was exciting and scary at the same time because you are treading into unknown territories. At this age, I have nothing to lose so why not try something I have never done before," said the father of two.

Despite having to pick up new skills, Mah never gave up and was soon handling bigger projects at the company, including overseeing the renovation for the company's warehouse.

When asked if he ever felt overlooked or slighted as a senior intern by his colleagues, he responded: "They were very welcoming and friendly. They taught me all the new and upcoming trends."

'Enthusiasm of a 25-year-old'

One year later, Mah was 'promoted' from an intern and offered a full-time role at the company. He continues to manage the logistical aspects of the business, and also helps to mentor younger team members.

Ethan Wong, the founder of Dododots, which produces a variety of trendy blemish patches, shared with AsiaOne that he hired Mah because he felt he would bring a breath of fresh air to the team.

"He has the energy, passion, spirit and enthusiasm of a 25-year-old man. He gives his all in everything he does and never says no to a challenge," said the 26-year-old.

Wong pointed that aside from work, Mah also takes the effort and time to bond with the team, by joining them for pickleball, badminton, football.

"We have meals together at least a few times a week, where we talk about our personal or business struggles," said Wong.

'From the womb to the tomb'

When asked why he had no hesitation in recruiting an older individual, Wong explained that he was inspired to give older individuals a chance to contribute back to the society.

He felt that by having senior members on his team, they would be able to impart valuable knowledge to help the younger generation better prepare for the future.

Even though Mah is the oldest in the company, he hopes to continue inspiring peers his age to embrace the idea of lifelong learning.

"I want the others to know that when they hit their 60, the interesting part of life isn't over yet. Knowledge as people say is from the womb to the tomb," said Mah.

"Look at me - I'm trying out all kinds of fun stuff and even following the Gen-Z with their Tik Tok trends."

