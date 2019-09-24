Meet the woman who's helping mums in prison

The road to rehabilitation for incarcerated mothers is long and difficult. However, women who have been there can train to become mentors to mums behind bars, and help them through the process.

That was how the Peer Befriender Programme (PBP) – Singapore’s ﬁrst peer-to-peer initiative for mums in jail – was born this year.

Behind the programme is veteran social worker Saleemah Ismail, the founder of New Life Stories (NLS), a non-proﬁt outﬁt that helps imprisoned mothers prepare to return to regular society. “What draws me to help these mothers is my belief that they deserve another chance.

Moreover, mothers play an active role in family units and are the primary caregivers of their young children,” says Saleemah, who ﬁrst did volunteer work with the Singapore chapter of the United Nations Development Fund for Women 16 years ago.

Saleemah’s NLS office is currently prepping one former inmate and mother of four for a PBP role through training by professional counsellors while she works as a full-time administrator at NLS.