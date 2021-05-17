Meghan Markle won't have a baby shower for her daughter because of this reason

With their daughter on the way, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to become parents for the second time. And while this is a joyous occasion, the Duchess of Sussex has decided not to have a baby shower this time around.

According to reports, Meghan has a very specific reason, even though the couple are “thrilled” to welcome the new addition.

Meghan Markle refuses to have a baby shower for her daughter

PHOTO: Instagram/sussexroyal

Meghan Markle is reportedly skipping a celebratory baby shower for her daughter. Instead, the Duchess will be celebrating privately with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

US Weekly reported that Meghan thinks “there’s too much strife in the world”, and that an extravagant baby shower may be "inappropriate" right now. A source close to the couple also added, “She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose.”

Despite the change of plans, sources say that Meghan is content, especially with the support of her family and friends as well as her husband. “Harry is the ideal partner, taking care of Archie and working to provide for his family,” the source stated.

This is in stark contrast to her first baby shower when she was pregnant with her son, Archie.

If you recall, back in 2019, an extravagant party was thrown for her in New York and organised by her close friend and tennis star, Serena Williams.

'It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world'

PHOTO: Instagram/misanharriman

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will welcome their second child in summer. They shared the good news with the world in February this year. The couple have since kept their fans updated about their lives through multiple online interviews and appearances.

One such popular interview was with Oprah Winfrey, where they even revealed the gender of the baby.

Recently, the Duchess also referenced her daughter at a Vax Live speech on Covid-19 vaccines and gender equity. (The royal couple co-chaired the event).

“It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the other families around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward. Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up and to set all of us up for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow.”

“My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter,” she added at the end of her speech.

“Women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5million women have lost work in the US, and 47million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.”



—Duchess Meghan, #VaxLive pic.twitter.com/EU7QENYxYr — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 9, 2021

Interestingly, Prince Harry did drop the hint in 2019 that the couple wanted “two (children), maximum.” He shared this intimate detail in an interview with wildlife expert Jane Goodall.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.