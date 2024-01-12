Is Mei Yuen Restaurant really closed for good? Katong stall known for its wanton mee and chicken rice could be relocating instead

Easties would likely be familiar with Mei Yuen Restaurant, which specialises in wanton mee and chicken rice.

Unfortunately, it seems like the stall at 23 East Coast Road has quietly closed down.

In a Facebook post last Friday (Jan 6), user Rajiv Nair shared that the restaurant "appears to have closed for good".

"Google has yet to be updated, and a search shows the restaurant is open today, but it would seem that the restaurant was closed some time ago, as not only was the shophouse shuttered at lunchtime today, the signboard above the entrance had been removed," he noted.

Despite doing some digging on the internet, he couldn't find any news about their potential closure.

"Another old shop in Katong is gone without even a whimper," he said.

But fans of their food need not be sad just yet.

It seems that they may have moved, at least according to Brunners Coffeeshop F&B, which is a short walk away from Mei Yuen Restaurant's original location.

In a Facebook post on Jan 8, the coffeeshop hinted that the chicken rice stall may be shifting there instead.

However, details are still scarce.

"Those who know, will know. Coming soon to our shop," they teased.

A contact from Mei Yuen Restaurant whom AsiaOne reached out to declined to give further comment and would only share that the owners of the eatery at the original location have retired.

