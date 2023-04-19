Melia Phuket Mai Khao: Relax, refresh and renew at this beachfront wellness-oriented resort

Known as one of the party hubs of Thailand, Phuket is also one of our favourite spots to wind down the stress of city life. Happening nightlife aside, its stunning beaches, greenery and ultimately slow pace of life does wonders for any burnt-out soul.

Ready to relax, refresh, and renew? Step into Spanish hotel group Meliá Hotels International’s recently launched five-star property, Meliá Phuket Mai Khao, bringing guests one step closer to serenity with its chilled out vibes and wellness-oriented programs.

Location & space

PHOTO: City Nomads

The private beachfront property sits on the north-western coastline of the island, bordering the Andaman Sea and just 15 minutes from the airport. The property charms from the get-go with its gorgeous interiors, neutral colour palates and lush greenery.

Expect photo-worthy spots at each corner, combining contemporary Mediterranean aesthetics complimented with a dash of Thai accents. As you walk around, take note of the key element in all interior decisions – the geometric “sea turtle”. This symbolises the importance of Phuket’s beaches where sea turtles still come to lay their eggs during nesting season between November to April every year.

Villas & Suites

The rooms here take cues from the resort’s elevated modern Spanish architecture, keeping to the relaxing neutral tones, replete with touches of comfort amidst the luxury. Guests can pick from three different types of villas and suites: The One-Bedroom Suite with Outdoor Bathtub (78sq.m), The One-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool (85sq.m) and the One-Bedroom Wellness Villa with Private Pool (85sq.m).

PHOTO: City Nomads

Designed to restore wellbeing, our One-Bedroom Wellness Villa with Private Pool had everything to get one back to your best shape. From the fluffiest of bed and an ultrasonic essential-oil diffuser, top-notch air purifier and Tempur-Pedic pillow for a peace full night’s sleep, to a fitball and yoga mat in-room to get that body moving.

Did we mention the huge outdoor shower with a vitamin C infused shower head, as well as a bathtub with aroma salts and private pool for some extra pampering? The experience also comes with a daily 60minutes in villa massage – not too shabby!

Food & drink

We can’t mention Thailand without speaking about its flavour some gastronomy. At Meliá Phuket Mai Khao, get the best of both worlds with culinary offerings that cover both Thai and Mediterranean bases.

Situated right by the pool, Gaia Beach Club serves up healthy Mediterranean and fusion fare – think pastas, pizzas, and mains like Kurobuta Pork Chop and Yellowfin Tuna. To quench your thirst, get some imaginative tipples like boozy Mai Khao Milk Punch or Spanish Margarita from the chic long bar.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Alternatively, surrounded by the lush native plants, and floor-to-roof glass panels, there is SASA that looks like it’s set in a rainforest. The all-day dining restaurant specialises in Southeast Asian cuisine. Chow down on mouth-watering noodles, soups, piquant curries, and tropical salads and desserts. Looking for some quiet lowkey ambiance? Head to the swim-up pool bar at Luna Pool to relax with an exotic cocktail, or a fresh juice in hand, or grab a quick coffee at the Elixr Café.

Wherever you may choose to dine, we recommend to indulge on the iconic Phuket pineapples imported from local farms and are known for their sweet, crispy, and less-fiber textures. These local fruit are utilised in a zero waste format, where the crown of the fruit is used for decoration and its skin for in-house bio-enzyme cleaning.

Facilities & services

PHOTO: City Nomads

Those looking for a more experiential stay can turn to the resort’s plethora of wellness packages and programs that include daily healthy menus, plus activities such as meditation, yoga, sound healing, HIIT workouts at the gym, Pilates and cycling amid stunning natural scenery. You’ll also find wellness prompts like a ‘hug me’ tree throughout the property.

PHOTO: City Nomads

After your wellness activity, take a walk by the beach, make a splash at the Sol Pool near the restaurants, or head to the YHI Spa to get oiled and massaged to your heart’s content. Whatever you may choose to do, you’ll walk away from Melia completely relaxed, and refreshed.

Melia Phuket Mai Khao is located at 233 Mai Khao, Amphur Thalang 83110, Thailand. For bookings and more information, please email info@meliaphuketmaikhao.com or call +66 76 563 550.

This article was first published in City Nomads.