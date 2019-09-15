Men's grooming in Singapore: Where to get your hair, brows and manscaping done

As more men start paying attention to how they dress and look, grooming services and packages for men are becomingly increasingly common around Singapore. So there's no need to feel awkward when it comes to beauty. Wondering where to head to for your next grooming session? We've got you well covered!

HAIR AND BEARD

THE PANIC ROOM

No one knows men's hair like The Panic Room.

Not just your typical barber, The Panic Room also carries a wide array of products catered towards the modern gentleman.

Whether you're looking for a pomade for that classic slicked back look, nourishing oil for your beard, or just for a haircut ($40), The Panic Room has got.

They also provide barbershop supplies to other barbers in town, so you know they mean business.

The Panic Room is located at 311A Geylang Rd Lorong 17, Singapore 389350, p. +65 8228 9063. Open Mon, Wed-Fri 11am - 8.30pm, Sat-Sun 9.30am - 7pm. Closed Tue and PH.

SULTANS OF SHAVE

Sultans of Shave seeks to revive one of the oldest trades in Singapore: the back alley barber.

The team combines inspiration and passion for the art of grooming, with a contemporary twist to suit the modern Singaporean.

With a space specifically designed for men to pamper themselves and network in a relaxed setting, Sultans of Shave is the ideal place for your next cut and shave.

Sultans of Shave is located at four locations in Singapore. Click here for more details.

GREASE MONKEY BARBER GARAGE

Get a taste of testosterone with this biker themed barbershop that marries motorcycle culture with men's grooming into a two-storey "garage".

Complete with graphic decals on the walls, motorcycle paraphernalia and helmets arranged in neat rows, Grease Monkey Barber Garage might look intimidating to the uninitiated, but you'll be greeted with smiles and friendly welcomes as you pick from classic grooming services such as a pompadour cut ($40) or a hot towel shave ($35).

Grease Monkey Barber Garage is located at 15 Mayo St, Singapore 208312, p. +65 8717 1515. Open Mon-Sat 10am - 8pm, Sun 11am - 5pm.

FACE AND BODY

BROWHAUS

A set of carefully-shaped eyebrows ($25) can do wonders in enhancing your facial features, and few places do it better than Browhaus.

This Singaporean grooming chain with an ever-growing international presence is as safe and professional as it gets, and there's always a friendly beautician to consult with when you're unsure.

Do your eyebrows lack definition? Try the Brow Resurrection ($1200), utilising temporary tattoos to add volume and accentuate your other facial features.

Click here for a list of Browhaus outlets islandwide.

STRIP

If you want to remove unwanted hair and do some manscaping, Strip is your destination.

With outlets all across Singapore, it's not difficult to book an appointment at your convenience.

Strip offers a multitude of hair removal and sculpting options, and packages are also available if you're considering long-term grooming for that constant clean look.

Click here for a list of Strip outlets islandwide.

MEN'S SKIN CENTRES BY BELLA

Men's Skin by Bella knows that men's grooming doesn't just stop at a haircut.

With decades of experience in the beauty industry, Men's Skin Centres by Bella provides extensive face and skin treatments backed by scientific research and development for the modern man. T

he various treatments help to achieve a healthy, flawless complexion that doesn't just make you more aesthetically pleasing; it also opens doors to new opportunities!

Men's Skin Centres by Bella has six outlets. Click here for a list of locations and opening hours.

VEDURE FACE, BODY & NAIL MEDISPA

Vedure is an award-winning aesthetic clinic in Singapore that offers five different services catering to different expectations and goals.

Its manicure and pedicure service is designed specially for men to remove calluses and repair cuticles, and a thorough scrub removes dead skin and softens up your hands and feet as you're treated to a luxurious and pampering experience.

Vedure Face, Body & Nail MediSpa is located at Wheelock Place, #04-06, 501 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238880, p. +65 6732 6448. Open Mon-Fri 10am - 8pm, Sat 10am - 7pm, Sun 10am - 6pm.

CHANEL PRIVÉ

While Chanel Privé doesn't have solutions specifically for men, our face glows after every session, so if it works, why not?

The wide array of treatments target specific skin issues and helps to combat ageing, and before each session, the consultant will check your skin to recommend the best treatment options for you.

Their gentle face and head massages also help to loosen you up and relieve stress for a more youthful and vibrant you.

Chanel Privé is located at Tangs Plaza, L4, 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865, p. +65 6738 1307. Strictly by appointment only.

This article was first published in City Nomads.