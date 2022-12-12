Mercedes-AMG reveals new S63 E, the most powerful S-Class yet

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new S63 E Performance.

As its name suggests, the latest performance barge from Affalterbach now comes equipped with electrified power – 93bhp worth of it.

Although AMG states that this figure can be raised to 187bhp alongside 320Nm of torque for a total of 10 seconds, all this comes courtesy of a rear-mounted electric motor.

Mercedes-AMG S63: New electrified power

Then there’s the engine proper at the front, a bi-turbo 4-litre unit which pushes out a total of 603bhp and 900Nm of torque. Combined, the hybrid drivetrain will push out a peak total of 791bhp, and a whopping 1430Nm of twisting force.

The AMG S-Class sets itself apart visually from the regular S-Class with its 21-inch rims and trapezoidal tailpipes.

PHOTO: Torque

Those figures mean this is the most powerful S-Class to date.

And they also allow the Mercedes-AMG S63 to take just 3.2 seconds to reach 96km/h from a standstill, and will continue to pull it right up to 290km/h.

Let’s get some facts out of the way. That electric motor is animated by a 13.1kWh battery, which can be charged via a 3.7kW alternating current supply.

The 400V unit is also cooled via a electrically non-conductive liquid, allowing it to maintain a high output even after repeated charge/discharge cycles. All-electric range for the Mercedes-AMG S63 is quoted at 33km.

791bhp peak output makes this the most-powerful S-Class yet.

PHOTO: Torque

Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed multi-clutch gearbox, while the electric motor gets its own 2-speed transmission, allowing it to deploy peak torque regardless of engine rpm.

Classy looks

Mercedes-AMG has opted to largely retain the discreet look of the regular S-Class, so the Mercedes-AMG S63 gets 21-inch AMG forged wheels and AMG side sill panels, alongside the typical badging and those trapezoidal tailpipe at the rear.

MBUX system comes equipped with AMG and hybrid-specific displays.

PHOTO: Torque

You won’t mistake this S63 for any regular S-Class however, thanks to the AMG radiator grille up front, complete with vertical louvers and a large central star.

And the Mercedes star on the hood? That is also replaced by an AMG emblem, finished in silver chrome/black just as first seen on the Mercedes-AMG C63.

And plenty of gizmos

Underneath all this sheet metal there’s also air suspension, adaptive and adjustable dampers, as well as all-wheel-steering to ensure this barge can handle the twistys.

And of course, step within the Mercedes-AMG S63 and you’ll find multi-contour seats for four occupants.

Backseat passengers will enjoy a premium Dolby Atmos sound system, while the driver will get to utilise the dedicated AMG and hybrid-specific displays all nestled within that MBUX system.

Need a quick lift to the airport?

