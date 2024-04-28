Mercedes-AMG SL43 review: Appealing option for those who lust after compact and less-powerful SL models of old

The SL-Class has a history nearly as illustrious as Mercedes-Benz itself: The model has seen a total of seven iterations since the very first examples hit the road in 1954.

But when this latest generation of the SL was unveiled, a significant change for the model was introduced: Gone are the days when the engineers over at Affalterbach would receive a platform and have to figure how to shoehorn a large capacity engine into it in order to push out an AMG SL — this car is now developed from the ground up by Mercedes-AMG itself.

So, sharpened handling and greater performance it was then for this SL. But this SL43, however, feels like a step back in the other direction.

A familiar take on the SL

Take its engine for example. Under the bonnet of the SL43 is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit, in place of the monstrous 4.0-litre V8 that does duty in the SL's more powerful iterations.

In consolation, this four-pot is rather special: It delivers a total of 375bhp alongside a peak torque of 480Nm, figures that match the hottest of the performance hatchbacks available out there. And it comes with plenty of clever technology as well.

Not only does this engine utilise the same block as the one found in cars such as the Mercedes-AMG A35 Saloon, but it also sits next to a new electrically assisted turbocharger. Powered by the car's 48V system and able to spin at speeds of up to 170,000rpm, Mercedes-AMG states that the addition of electrically assisted turbocharging allows the SL43 to deliver high responsiveness throughout the rev range.

And there's one more significant difference between the SL43 and its more powerful brethren: All this 375bhp now goes solely to the rear wheels.

To be fair, there's plenty of precedent for an SL powered by a small engine — the W121 190SL roadster featured a 1.9-litre four cylinder, and the iconic 'Pagoda' SL itself was launched with an equally compact 2.3-litre engine.

From a new source of power

And the combination continues to work well here even in this modern SL43. True to Mercedes-AMG's word, the unit here is keen — once you have a few rpms dialled in — to push the car's not insignificant 1,810kg along to every prod of the throttle. Push things further into the end of the rev range and it continues to reward, giving the SL a frantic turn of speed.

And once you're here, quick lift offs from the pedal are also eagerly returned with a fusillade of exhaust crackles. You'll never get the deep bellow that comes with the 4.0-litre V8, of course, and this 2.0-litre unit doesn't exactly play a tune that encourages you to push harder out of every corner.

Paired with familiar handling merit

But for those who envision themselves utilising their SL more for gentle cruises along Holland Road, this engine could be the more fitting option: The bassy thrum of the SL55 can get tiring after a while, and especially so if you've got that roof retracted.

You won't find yourself wishing for all-wheel drive either — the rear tyres of this SL offer more than enough grip, and those at the front feel more than capable of handling sudden inputs from a steering wheel that is not only pleasingly quick off centre, but also nicely weighted.

And a pleasant cabin

And of course, adopting a more relaxed pace also gives you a bit more time to appreciate the SL's other strengths, such as its gorgeous cabin.

We found the lack of seatbelt holders in the SL55 a disappointment, but having spent an additional afternoon with this SL43, I will say that reaching for these isn't that much of a stretch for the long-legged.

And for those who find operating the SL's roof via the virtual toggle switch offered from the car's 11.9-inch infotainment display frustrating, here's a little tip: It turns out you can simply double tap and hold the physical button at the bottom of the screen to deploy or retract this roof.

But with one small issue

It looks like its all good news for this Mercedes-AMG SL43 then. But there's one issue one I can't quite shake off: It's priced at a heady $834,888 (inclusive of COE).

For some context, the closest competitor in the Porsche 911 Cabriolet lineup that matches this SL43 for sheer output, the 911 Carrera 3.0, can be had from 'just' $649,688 (before COE).

And while a Porsche Carrera doesn't exactly match the part-sportscar, part-grand tourer remit of the SL, it certainly has greater recognisability and has as storied a history to match, on top of its capable 3.0-litre flat-six engine.

Those who want something a little closer to the sports car-end of that spectrum equipped with an equally modest engine can also opt for options such as the Jaguar P300 F-TYPE Convertible or the Morgan Plus Four, the former weighing in at just $395,888, and the latter at $450,888 when equipped with an automatic gearbox (both before COE, all prices as of April 18, 2024).

Both these options, of course, don't come with rear seats (and in the case of the Morgan compromised everyday useability), but with production of the F-TYPE set to end this year, both these options will match the SL for exclusivity, and should you opt for either of the two, you'll be able to cover so many more miles with the spare change leftover.

So, is this SL43 still a good pick? It's a competent car, there's little doubt about that. But as this price, I'm afraid it is going to be hard to make it the pick out of the other options available. For those for whom money is no issue, however, your new SL43 is sure to stand out in any garage as one classy pick from a long SL lineup already full of elegant iterations.

What we like

Still fast enough to thrill

Comes with the looks to match

Well-weighted steering

What we dislike

Rear seats don't offer nearly enough space

Far too expensive for a 2.0-litre car

ALSO READ: Audi S3 Sedan Facelift first drive review: The refreshed S3 is a sharper, clearer-cut little machine

This article was first published in sgCarMart.