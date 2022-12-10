Mercedes-Benz and SK Gaming collaborate on limited-edition clothing collection

STUTTGART, GERMANY - Mercedes-Benz, the first automaker to invest in Esports organisation SK Gaming, has collaborated with the group to launch a limited edition clothing collection, designed by British designer Saul Nash, known for his combination of luxury menswear and sportswear.

“With this exclusive collection, we want to appeal not only to Esports enthusiasts, but also to our customers and fans who value an active lifestyle that is functional in everyday life while exuding a modern look,” shared Julia Hofmann, Head of Brand Collaborations and Branded Entertainment at Mercedes-Benz AG.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The collection features a jacket and long-sleeved T-shirt that combines style with functional sportswear. The jacket comes in black and is reversible, concealing a lilac-blue mesh pattern made from recycled polyester with the colour scheme of the SK Gaming team. The Mercedes-Benz and SK Gaming logos can be seen on the front and back.

The long-sleeved black compression shirt is also made from recycled polyester and Lycra to hug the body, with coloured mesh inserts on the sides and insides of the sleeves, with similar colours to the jacket. Brand logos are also embroidered on the chest, similar to the jacket. Thumb loops and a half-zip on the collar are also on the shirt.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

In the video to promote the new collection, dancers can be seen performing choreography by Saul Nash himself who is also a movement director and choreographer. The Mercedes-EQ EQE can also be seen in the video.

“With performance wear grounded so much in movement, the question was how we could bring gaming which is often a static sport to life through movement,” shared Saul Nash, Designer, Movement Director and Choreographer.

Pre-orders for this collection are now available on the SK Gaming website.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.