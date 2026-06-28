Mercedes-Benz brings the all-electric GLB to Singapore, hybrid models to follow

Local Mercedes-Benz fans, rejoice; the brand has just launched the all-new, all-electric GLB on our sunny shores.

This sees two new additions to the GLB's all-electric lineup: The GLB200 electric Progressive and the GLB250+ electric AMG Line Sport.

At the front of the new GLB's exterior is a panel with the illuminated Mercedes-Benz pattern comprising of the large central Mercedes-Benz star and 94 chrome-look stars.

It features a boxy SUV silhouette with an upright front, a steep windscreen, and short overhangs.

These are complemented by exterior details such as compact exterior mirrors, flush door handles with the Keyless Go function, as well as surrounding wheel-arch cladding and visual underride protection at the front and rear.

The GLB also gets full-LED head lights with an innovative star design, and with the optional Multibeam LED head lights, sees daytime running lights designed in the shape of a Mercedes-Benz star.

At the rear, its star-design taillights are connected by a light strip that is fully illuminated in combination with the head lights.

Mercedes-Benz states that the all-new GLB adopts a minimalist design concept and focuses on a few distinctive high-tech elements in its cabin.

Pick the GLB250+, and your car includes the floating MBUX Superscreen, which spans the entirety of the dashboard and features a 10.2-inch driver display and a 14-inch central display, on top of a front passenger display.

As for the GLB200 electric Progressive, it will not come with a front passenger display.

The GLB's large panoramic roof enhances its cabin ambience and uses heat-insulating laminated safety glass with an infrared-reflecting coating and a low-emissivity coating on the inside to protect again solar radiation.

Both variants will come with a panoramic roof as standard, but by the end of 2026, the GLB will come with a Sky Control panoramic roof that allows its transparency to be changed between a clear, upward view and a milky, opaque finish the latter of which improves glare protection in direct sunlight.

This can be operated via the vehicle setting menu on its central display and can be illuminated to create a starry-sky effect.

Compared to its predecessor, this GLB's wheelbase has also been increased by 60mm, which contributes to an added 68mm of legroom for second row passengers.

Its maximum headroom also goes up by 35mm for both front occupants, and 64mm and 10mm respectively for second- and third-row occupants.

And in terms of storage space, the new GLB offers up to 480 litres of capacity with the third row down, which increases to 1,605 litres with the third- and second-row seatbacks folded.

The car also comes with a 127-litre frunk.

Moving on to the powertrain, the GLB200 electric Progressive offers an output of 110kW and delivers peak torque of 335Nm.

It also comes with a 58kWh battery that allows it to be charged at a maximum power of 200kW and post a WLTP range of 453km.

Total power output for the GLB250+ electric AMG Line Sport, meanwhile, stands at 200kW while it delivers a peak torque of 335Nm.

This variant comes with a 85kWh battery allowing it to post a WLTP range of 674km.

This battery can be fast charged at a power of 320kW. Both variants are built on an 800V electric architecture.

Additionally, from what we're hearing, Mercedes-Benz Singapore states that two hybrid variants of the GLB are set to arrive here on our shores later in 2026.

The GLB180 and GLB200 hybrid variants can be registered with Cat A and Cat B COE respectively.

Prices for the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLB200 electric Progressive and the GLB250+ electric AMG Line Sport will start from $280,888 and $310,888 respectively.

Both can now be viewed and test driven at the Mercedes-Benz Singapore showroom.

Car model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Mercedes-Benz GLB200 electric Progressive $280,888 Mercedes-Benz GLB250+ electric AMG Line Sport $310,888

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.