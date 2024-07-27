Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 review: A stylish coupe for couples

Who buys coupes these days?

Two-door coupes have never been popular choices among car buyers. In a world where cars are only getting more and more expensive, opting for something impractical just doesn't seem like the sensible thing to do in today's climate.

After all, if you're paying the equivalent of a HDB flat (or more) for a set of wheels, you'll likely want it to be your everyday vehicle that can do almost everything. It's why the roads are now mostly filled with SUVs rather than two-door cars.

That trend is reflected in the number of coupes being offered by carmakers for sale, which are few and far between, especially from non-specialist sports car brands like Ferrari or Lamborghini.

Step downwards to your regular premium luxury brands like BMW or Mercedes-Benz, and you'll find your coupe choices limited to just a handful of models. In fact, Mercedes-Benz have even opted to consolidate their coupe lineup, eliminating the previous C-Class and E-Class coupes and replacing them with just one model, the CLE-Class being reviewed here.

The fact that they even offer a coupe for sale though means that there is still a place for them in this world, albeit a rather niche one.

It's not for everyone, but it does have its attractions.

What's the appeal of the CLE?

Mainly, looks. Part of why people buy coupes is to attract attention, and with the CLE, you'll certainly draw plenty of eyeballs.

That svelte body shape, with its low, curved roofline, does stand out quite obviously from the sea of SUVs on the road. But it's also the styling details that help give the CLE a distinctive character.

The car looks both attractively stylish and aggressively sporty, with the subtle bonnet domes and thin rear LED taillights combining well with the star-studded Mercedes-Benz grille that's adorned by the large and unmissable three-pointed star logo.

The test car also comes with the AMG Line body kit, which adds a sportier-looking front and rear lower apron design, and a set of 20-inch rims finished in black that looks properly menacing. It looks stunningly attractive but also gives off a vibe that it is not to be messed with.

Indeed, the car caused a minor commotion of sorts when it showed up at the office, with colleagues clamouring to get up close with the car to have a look. Objective achieved then.

What about the inside?

The interior of the CLE is somewhat less dramatic, but it is still a pretty nice place to be in. The dashboard is effectively lifted from the C-Class sedan, which means you get the vertical, iPad-style 11.9-inch screen in the centre.

It's angled at a 6-degree slant, which makes it slightly odd to operate, but you could always use the MBUX operating system that comes with the intuitive 'Hey Mercedes' voice activation command function.

Many cars these days come with some form of interior ambient lighting, but few cars pull off the vibe like the CLE can. In a car like this, the dramatic lights significantly heighten the atmosphere, and naturally, it is fully customisable with numerous colour selections to suit whatever mood you feel like.

Coupes aren't known for their interior space, but the CLE does fare better than most. There is a reasonable amount of legroom to accommodate two average-sized adults in the back, thanks to the car's fairly lengthy 2,865mm wheelbase.

Of course, you'll have to contend with the slightly awkward entry and exit process (as with all two-door cars), while headroom is also at a slight premium due to the sloping roofline, but it never gets to the point where it feels too claustrophobic unless you're a giant. Our social media team had no complaints when they spent a couple of hours in the back seat as we drove around for our shoots.

Does it deliver a sporty drive?

The CLE does look sporty, but the performance can only really be described as adequate.

The sole engine variant available for Singapore is the CLE 200, and in this form, it produces 204hp and 320Nm of torque from its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. It comes with a mild hybrid system which boosts acceleration a little bit, and there's that slight pep in its step when you put your foot down, but it quickly loses its puff once you reach the higher end of the rev band.

In a way, the CLE is meant for relaxing cruises, and its general demeanour bears that out. The car corners with neat precision and plenty of composure, but it doesn't feel particularly exciting or involving.

The ride is surprisingly firm for a car geared towards comfort, but perhaps that could be attributed to the sports suspension that comes as part of the AMG Line kit. You can opt for the Avantgarde line which should come with more comfortable suspension, but it's probably a good idea to try it out on a test drive before you decide.

So, who is this car for?

Two-door coupes are sometimes nicknamed 'selfish cars' because they seem to be designed to accommodate just two people. While some coupes like the CLE do have space for four, they're generally not meant to be used to ferry more than two people on a daily basis.

It's a bit like HDB housing, with various types for different needs. A regular-sized SUV would be like a typical five-room flat, with enough space for a standard nuclear family of mum, dad, and a couple of kids.

A seven-seater MPV would be like a large jumbo/executive apartment/maisonette, with lots of room to accommodate the children and grandparents comfortably.

A two-door coupe then is more like a two-room flexi. It's smaller inside, but perfectly sized for singles or childless couples.

But just like how some of these singles and couples can be happy with a small but nicely renovated flat, buying a coupe is a lifestyle choice. If that's all you need, and you don't mind splurging on something that looks incredibly stylish, then the Mercedes-Benz CLE would make for a fine choice indeed.

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.