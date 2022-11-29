Mercedes-Benz dazzles Great World Singapore with 8-metre interactive Christmas tree

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Mercedes-Benz Singapore lit up Great World City in style for Christmas 2022 with an interactive eight-metre Christmas tree installation made of old car parts, used plastic bottles and wood offcuts.

Titled Stars of Change, the installation showcases Mercedes-Benz's bid towards a sustainable future. Over two thousand sustainable pieces were used in the construction of the Christmas tree.

For example, used Mercedes-Benz emblems formed the base of the tree, while 573 used plastic bottles formed the leaves and wood offcuts from decommissioned art installations embellished the installation.

An estimated 573 used plastic bottles made up the leaves of the eight-metre Christmas tree by Mercedes-Benz.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

"At Mercedes-Benz, we are passionate about the environment. This Christmas, we wanted to extend the conversations around sustainability we've started with our partners and the community through the Mercedes-Benz Concept Store to this holiday season.

"The Stars of Change installation is our way of injecting new life and purpose into materials and parts that would have otherwise been rendered obsolete. With this eye-catching, supersized structure, we hope that it will serve as an inspiration to all to include small steps towards more sustainable living in their everyday lives," says Claudius Steinhoff, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore.

The Stars of Change installation will be open for viewing at Great World City atrium, just outside of the Mercedes-Benz Concept Store, located at #01- 131 Great World, Singapore 23799A.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.