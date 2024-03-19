Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 AMG Line review: Compelling premium executive saloon with a stunning design

Carmakers are pouring their money and resources into new EV product lines at a speed that suggests they can't wait to abandon their ICE models. Mercedes-Benz, for instance, has launched no fewer than seven EQ models within the past five years.

Indeed, the race to electrify models in the face of constricting emission regulations has even resulted in Mercedes-AMG eschewing the beloved V8 motor in the C63 for a turbocharged four-cylinder (the horror).

But there is one model, though, that Mercedes will not radically change just yet: The E-Class, which is its best-selling model globally, reflects the brand's characteristics in luxury, technology, safety, and performance, which give the tristar badge its cachet.

A new starry look

The new E-Class is handsome car for sure, with the visage featuring new LED head lights that are 'integrated' with the grille, which has an illuminated 'border'. Apart from adding more presence to the car, it also highlights the grille's well-executed tristar motif.

The latest model is longer and wider than the previous one, too. AMG Line variants have a sportier suspension setup for a lower, nicer stance.

To improve aerodynamics, the door handles are now the retractable type. They're nearly silent, too, with the only evidence of their operation is an audible 'thunk' when they're pulled in as the car moves off.

Their only downside is that even when you close the doors without locking them, they will retract. So, if you alighted from the car to grab something from the house but took a bit longer than expected, you'll find they've gone 'missing'. This necessitates stroking the handle to make them slide out again.

The rear's styling is as eye-catching as the front end's. Here, the once-separate taillights are now linked, but it's the two star-shaped lights in each tail-lamp that grab your attention.

They make the E-Class look unique, but I think the star is being overused. The motif on the grille is fine, the puddle lights are nice, and the digital wallpaper (we'll get to that shortly) is okay. This car really does not need any more symbols to tell others that it's a Mercedes.

Lights, camera, sound, action!

Germans are supposedly unemotional, but that stereotype clearly doesn't apply when it comes to Mercedes' interiors, which are dramatic. In fact, in the E-Class' case, 'flamboyant' is probably a more apt description.

Open the door and you're greeted by a dazzling sea of mood lighting, which can be set to either single or multi-colour. Everything from cool turquoise to bright yellow to fiery reds and oranges can be selected by the driver to suit his or her mood.

These lights surround you, too, especially since there's a 'collar' that envelops the dashboard, which also creates a more intimate feel. The true eye-opener here, though, is the third-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), which you interact with via the new Superscreen.

Extending from the passenger side A-pillar to the centre console, the Superscreen features two high-resolution displays, one meant for the passenger and the middle one for the driver. When the left screen is not in use, one can select from a variety of wallpapers (as mentioned just now) for it to display.

What most users will appreciate about the latest MBUX is what Mercedes calls its zero-layer design. Essentially, the interface and menus have been greatly simplified to make it easier for first-time users to navigate. They also load faster than before and have a smartphone-like look to them, with icons in different colours.

The interface is also customisable, with a 'dock' for users to keep the most-used functions within view/reach. What I enjoyed even more was the hi-fi: A Burmester 4D Surround Sound system with Dolby Atmos, which has a 730-watt output and 21 speakers.

I'm not an audiophile but being able to pick out nuances in the instruments and vocals made for a stunning listening experience. Coupled with the car's silence on the go, being able to immerse myself in both music and conversation made every drive a real treat.

You can also document your experience using the camera mounted on the dashboard, which takes both still photos and videos. It's a neat trick, but it's not seamless, for it requires a USB drive to save the files into. No USB stick, no photo or video-taking. In an age of wireless connectivity, I expected to be able to Bluetooth transfer photos to my phone. No such luck.

Helping make up for this is MBUX's ability to learn routines. For instance, the system can set the climate control temperatures to be warmer at night but cooler during the day. You can even have it open the sunroof at specific times if you wish.

Putting the Es in serene

The outgoing E200 was noted for its quiet cabin. Unfortunately, the peacefulness tended to be disturbed by the relatively uncouth engine, who, like an unwanted guest at a party, insists on making its presence known.

Well, that guest is no longer present, for the new E200 is impressively refined. Even when pressing on, all you hear is a slightly rorty sound.

Beneath the bonnet resides a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Said system features an integrated starter-generator for imperceptible stop-start operations. Under the right conditions, it will allow the car to coast with the engine switched off to save fuel.

Output-wise, the E200 presents the driver with 201bhp and 320Nm of torque, figures that are sent to the rear axle via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Now, although the saloon still does the zero to 100km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds like before, the difference is that the E200 weighs 1,825kg or 220kg more than previously.

At any rate, the E-Class has more than enough performance for everyday driving in Singapore. Nudge the accelerator pedal and it quietly obeys; push it to the halfway mark and you'll pile on the revs and pick up the pace.

Occupant comfort is the priority here and the E200 delivers in spades. Both road and wind noise are suppressed, and the ride quality is faultless - even with the sportier suspension. You can hustle the E-Class and watch as it maintains its poise being shod with comfort and eco-biased tyres.

Sure, it understeers and is clearly not a sporty executive saloon, despite the 'AMG Line' and 'Sport' driving settings. But to judge it in this regard is wrong, because the car is clearly engineered to pamper rather than excite. Being smooth and effortless, now that's the car's calling card. The one surprise here is how the steering feels more direct than before.

Driving the E-Class to and from the office made me feel like I belonged to senior management. Insulated from the noise and madness of the outside world, the car's cosseting nature made it a welcome drive at the end of a long workday.

The E in sublime

The E-Class has taken another step forward in the areas of refinement, comfort and performance, which is expected. But it manages to surprise as well by incorporating the new MBUX Superscreen that's not only easy to use, but also easy on the eyes.

The fact that the new system can also learn routines means that over time, the car tailors itself to the owner's needs. Personalisation that goes beyond paint hues and upholstery colours is what today's buyers expect from a luxury car.

Even if it has new gadgets like retractable door handles, a selfie camera, Digital Vent control and even standard soft-close doors, the E-Class hasn't lost its essence even as it evolved. Its badge cachet remains as strong as ever, even with an eye-watering starting price of close to $400,000.

What we like

Handsome styling

MBUX works a treat

New type of personalisation

Enhanced refinement

Seamless performance

What we dislike

Overplayed tristar motif

Can't send selfies to your phone

Air-con's throughput surprisingly weak

