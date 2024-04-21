Mercedes-Benz E200 Exclusive review: E For evolution

Mercedes-Benz's latest E-Class is an evolution of one of the most well known executive saloons in the world. We find out just how much of a step the E-Class has taken and how it stacks up against one of its biggest rivals.

As one of the German Big 3, Mercedes-Benz has been fighting with the likes of Audi and BMW for centuries (ok not literally but you get what I mean) with cars that directly compete with each other in almost every single segment.

The car on test today is the E200 Exclusive, the mid-range model that sits between the base Avantgarde and the top-spec AMG Line. What the E200 also is, of course, is a fierce rival to the BMW 5 Series that we've just reviewed. These two cars are often cross-shopped and we will see just how same-same-but-different they may be.

For starters, the design of the new E-Class is definitely more evolutionary than revolutionary (a recurring theme for this vehicle).

It still looks like an E-Class should with its long hood and distinct saloon car silhouette. The real changes are in the details like the new star-shaped taillights which are wonderfully unique.

The Exclusive trim level of the E200 gets the conventional style front grille (the AMG Line gets a grille made up of the three-pointed star) but does sport the three-pointed star emblem on the bonnet which I do like the look of.

The Exclusive trim also gets different rims from the Avantgarde and AMG Line variants as well as added chrome trim elements for that classic business saloon appearance.

On the inside, the E200 Exclusive receives a wonderfully put-together interior package with Mercedes' new ARTICO synthetic leather as well as a whole host of new tech features as well as creature comforts like ventilated seats and wood trim.

The biggest of the new gizmos in the car though is the new Mercedes-Benz UX (MBUX) Superscreen. Much like the Hyperscreen we saw on the EQS SUV, the MBUX Superscreen is essentially the same thing but downsized to fit the cabin of the E-Class.

At 12.3-inches, the Superscreen, which comes standard on all Singapore E-Classes, is a huge touchscreen display for the passenger that allows them to adjust things like navigation, ambient lighting (which as usual in Mercedes is abundant), and seat settings.

The passenger is also able to connect their own Bluetooth headset to watch or listen to their own media through the Superscreen.

The rest of the occupants will simply have to deal with their music played through the Burmester 4D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos which as we covered in the EQS SUV piece here, is a phenomenal audio system.

It should be noted that only the AMG Line trim level receives the premium Burmester sound system, the other two models like our press car only gets the base-spec no-brand sound system which is still good but not Burmester good.

The Superscreen is just one of the three giant screens in the E-Class, the others being the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and the massive 14.4-inch centre display for the infotainment system. We've covered this system pretty extensively in our prior reviews of Mercedes cars so I won't touch on it too much in this piece but there are a few new key highlights.

First is the introduction of routines. Much like your smart home systems, the E-Class is able to organise routines for entertainment and comfort features depending on your interaction with the car.

For example, if you leave the house at 10am every morning for work, you can configure it so that the car automatically turns the aircon on, sets the navigation, and changes the radio to your preferred station.

The E-Class also gets an in car camera that you can use to take photos and videos of yourself and the other occupants.

Mercedes says that other than just selfie-taking, this feature is aimed at providing future users with a way to take online meetings while on the move.

This is not possible yet but Mercedes says the functionality is on its way. However, whether or not this will be one of those subscription based functions is yet to be seen.

Mercedes seems to be following the infuriating trend of locking car features behind a paywall. Our press car had all the hardware needed for adaptive cruise control, right down to the buttons for it on the steering wheel but when I tried to activate it, all I got in return was a message in the gauge cluster saying this feature can be purchased at a later date. Big thumbs down.

The E-Class also strangely doesn't seem to have pretty standard driver assistance features like lane keep assist and lane departure warnings, I don't know if the car doesn't have the hardware for this or the "DLC" simply wasn't bought.

Questionable business models aside, Mercedes clearly haven't forgotten how to make an executive saloon car. The engine, a 2-litre, turbocharged, 4-cylinder makes 204hp and 320Nm of torque and is mated to 9-speed automatic gearbox. It's decently peppy and you won't be for want power-wise.

The real plus point with this powertrain is its smoothness and refinement, especially when compared to the BMW 520i we just took a look at. It's quiet and moves the car and its passengers along with an effortless charm.

At highway speeds, the car feels calm and settled, nicely insulating you from the world outside. It's also plenty stable, helped by its rear-wheel steering system virtually lengthening the wheelbase.

The same rear-wheel steering helps greatly with manoeuvrability of the E-Class around town or in carparks and is a welcome addition, especially considering how the car has also grown in size since the last generation.

The steering is light and while still rather numb feedback-wise, it still doesn't feel as disconnected as the steering in the Beemer. The ride quality is also exceptional and make for a truly comfortable drive at any speed and on any road.

Mercedes has taken the experience gained from all the prior generations of the E-Class and uses that knowledge to create a driving experience in the new E-Class that matches up to what customers have come to expect, know, and love from its mid-range saloon car.

Mercedes-Benz E200 Mild Hybrid Exclusive Price (at time of publishing): $396,888 VES Band: C1 Engine:

Turbocharged 4-cylinder Capacity:

1,999 cc Power & Torque:

204 bhp @ 5,800 rpm

& 320 Nm

@ 1,600 - 4,000 rpm Transmission:

9G-Tronic automatic Driven Wheels:

Rear Consumption:

14.3 km/L 0-100 km/h:

7.5 seconds Top Speed:

240 km/h Fuel Tank Capacity:

66 litres Dimensions (L x W x H): 4,949 mm x 1,880 mm

x 1,468 mm Wheelbase: 2,961 mm Cargo Capacity:

540 litres

