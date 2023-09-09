Mercedes-Benz reveals the Concept CLA Class EV

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class, a close-to-production preview of the new member of Mercedes' new all-electric vehicle family.

The new Concept CLA EV will be the first of four vehicles built atop the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform. Unlike the Concept Style Coupe that spawned the regular CLA, this new model is engineered as an electric model from the get-go.

The Concept CLA Class is the resultant product of Mercedes' long-term portfolio strategy, which aims to capitalise on the all-important subcompact executive vehicle class. For reference, over 750,000 units of the first-generation CLA were sold, so this upcoming EV could be a very important car for the brand with the three pointed star.

With the Concept CLA Class, Mercedes is targeting range figures north of 750km on a single charge and efficiency figures within the region of 12kWh/100km, thanks to its 800V electrical architecture which is a first for the brand. Merc has yet to reveal the exact technical details of the car, but simple calculations based on the range and efficiency figures mean that this new CLA EV may have a battery pack somewhere within the region of 90kW/h.

These are zealous claims, but one that could possibly come to fruition given that the Concept CLA Class is the recipient of technology derived from the Vision EQXX — which clocked over 1,000km on a single charge.

The upcoming all-electric CLA will be the first vehicle to feature Mercedes-Benz's next-generation electric drive unit (MB.EDU), trickled down from the highly efficient powertrain in the EQXX electric hyper miler.

Given the model's popularity both abroad and locally, Mercedes saw fit to retain the ICE-powered CLA's four-door coupe template and adapt it for the electrified age. The concept car pictured above comes rife with an assortment of concept-car embellishments that are emblematic of the Mercedes brand (plenty of three-pointed star motifs and LEDs).

On the inside, the Concept CLA EV blends the modernity of the current CLA's cabin with that of the EQXX, resulting in a cabin with loads of chrome adornments and even more ambient lighting. Even down to the illuminated chrome wireless charging cradle in the floating armrest.

The car also comes with the next-generation Mercedes-Benz Operating System with real-time graphics powered by game engine technology, all of which are clear and present on the MBUX hyperscreen.

Reportedly, the Concept CLA Class' MMA platform reduces CO2 output in the entire value chain by over 40 per cent, in line with Mercedes' Ambition 2039 which aims to decarbonise the brand's entire fleet of vehicles along the whole value chain.

Along with recycled and CO2-free aluminium and steel in the car's construction, the interior also sees the use of sustainably produced leather and even a paper-like material made from recycled cellulose and hemp for several trim elements. The floor mats are also made from woven bamboo fibres.

While the production version of this new electric CLA is unlikely to look and feel as over the top and extravagant as the concept model, there's no doubt that the technology distilled from the EQXX will be present in the new car.

A compact EV that has a projected range of over 750km, we like the sound of that.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.